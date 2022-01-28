Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Earlier this week, Big Rock Brewery Vancouver announced that effective immediately, its taproom & restaurant had permanently closed. The brewery told Dished Vancouver the closure was a decision prompted by the financial viability of the taproom and attached retail. Brewery operations, in general, will be unchanged at the 310 W 4th Avenue location.

Owners of longtime Indian dining spot Raga Restaurant announced they would be saying goodbye on January 23, 2022, as they will be retiring. It’s worth noting that current owners mentioned this “may not be a permanent goodbye for Raga Restaurant, but a goodbye for now from the current owners,” hinting that a new iteration of the concept isn’t completely out of the question.

After more than 25 years of operation, the 209 E 6th Avenue eatery offered its final service on Friday, January 14, 2022. It’s not all bad news, though, as owners have hinted there are some exciting ideas coming to the space, and they plan to announce them “very soon.”

The Alehouse is the sister spot to Storm Crow Tavern, which closed its doors on Commercial Drive in 2020 after 7+ years of operation. Owners cited the pandemic and SkyTrain construction as the main challenges leading to the decision to close The Alehouse. Its last day of operation was January 16, 2022.

Closing Soon

Sadly we’ve received confirmation that a popular Vancouver sweet spot will be closing soon as well. Umaluma Gelato, a mostly organic, plant-based gelato shop, said it would be shutting down operations at the end of the month.