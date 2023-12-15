5 Vancouver restaurants to check out before they close for good

Our least favourite thing is Vancouver restaurant closures.

While it can be hard to say goodbye to your favourite spot, you still have a few more days with these restaurants before they’re gone for good.

So without further ado, here’s your list of Vancouver restaurants to visit one last time before they close for good.

After 13 years of operation, beloved Vancouver burger joint The Cannibal Cafe will close its doors on Sunday, December 17.

Cannibal cited a multitude of factors for the closure, including owner Matt Thomson’s battle with liver disease and subsequent transplant, as well as rent increases and the pandemic.

Act fast because today is your last chance to visit this cafe.

Fans looking to get their Matchstick fix will still be able to visit its other locations in Davie, Yaletown, Fraser, and Riley Park.

Bad news for craft beer lovers: Studio Brewing is closing before the end of the year. It is one of three breweries in Burnaby and operated for three years.

Its final day of operations is Friday, December 22.

You can still visit White Spot Langley until December 30.

The reason for the closure? An employee at White Spot Langley told Dished it’s due to the new SkyTrain expansion going out to Langley.

The beloved local gem has been operating at 216 Abbott Street for 16 years. Sadly, that run is officially coming to an end when 2023 wraps up.

Chef-owner Emmanuel Joinville has decided to wind down operations at Jules Bistro following a final night of service on Sunday, December 31.

