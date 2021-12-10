Where to eat a festive holiday feast in Vancouver this year
Dec 10 2021, 8:40 pm
Some things change, but us not wanting to make and clean up an elaborate holiday dinner is not one of those things.
So, luckily, many top-notch Vancouver restaurants are offering Christmas Eve dinners as well as Christmas Day brunch and dinner services, and this is your list to pick the one you want to head to.
Here are some awesome restaurants in Vancouver serving holiday meals this year.
Christmas Eve Dinner (December 24)
View this post on Instagram
- H Tasting Lounge (Westin Bayshore)
- Botanist (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- Notch8 (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
- Five Sails Restaurant (Pan Pacific Hotel)
- The Sequoia Company of Restaurants (The Teahouse, Seasons in the Park, Cardero’s, The Sandbar)
- Forage (The Listel Hotel)
- Globe @ YVR (Fairmont Vancouver Airport)
- ARC Restaurant (Fairmont Waterfront)
Christmas Day Brunch (December 25)
View this post on Instagram
- Bacchus Restaurant (Wedgewood Hotel & Spa)
- Notch8 (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (Sutton Place Hotel)
- Botanist (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- Dockside Restaurant (Granville Island Boutique Hotel)
- Globe @ YVR (Fairmont Vancouver Airport)
- ARC Restaurant (Fairmont Waterfront)
Christmas Dinner (December 25)
View this post on Instagram
- Bacchus Restaurant (Wedgewood Hotel & Spa)
- Botanist (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- H Tasting Lounge (Westin Bayshore)
- Notch8 (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (Sutton Place Hotel)
- Five Sails Restaurant (Pan Pacific Hotel)
- The Sequoia Company of Restaurants (The Teahouse, Seasons in the Park, Cardero’s, The Sandbar)
- Dockside Restaurant (Granville Island Boutique Hotel)
- Forage (The Listel Hotel)
- Globe @ YVR (Fairmont Vancouver Airport)
- ARC Restaurant (Fairmont Waterfront)