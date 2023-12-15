Acquafarina Vancouver: Michelin-recommended spot launches new burger

Burgers, among other things, are our passion around here at Dished.

The city has some killer ones on offer, and more and more are coming out and killing it in the taste department.

One Michelin Guide-recommended fine-dining destination just launched one of its own, and it’s beyond worth a try.

If you are a fan of its sister spot’s famous burger, you will love downtown destination Acquafarina’s new Acqua Burger.

This restaurant is offering one smokin’ gourmet burger, seriously, it arrives fresh out of the kitchen and lands on your table in a takeout-style box smoking. Complete with a fancy custom wax seal.

This $32 burger boasts an irresistible combination of A5 Wagyu beef and rich fontina cheese, all on a soft brioche bun.

It comes with amazing French fried potatoes and is available exclusively for lunch in limited quantities.

Be sure to check it out when you can!

Acquafarina

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3099

Instagram

