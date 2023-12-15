FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Acquafarina Vancouver: Michelin-recommended spot launches new burger

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 15 2023, 5:53 pm
Acquafarina Vancouver: Michelin-recommended spot launches new burger
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Burgers, among other things, are our passion around here at Dished.

The city has some killer ones on offer, and more and more are coming out and killing it in the taste department.

One Michelin Guide-recommended fine-dining destination just launched one of its own, and it’s beyond worth a try.

acquafarina burger

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

If you are a fan of its sister spot’s famous burger, you will love downtown destination Acquafarina’s new Acqua Burger.

This restaurant is offering one smokin’ gourmet burger, seriously, it arrives fresh out of the kitchen and lands on your table in a takeout-style box smoking. Complete with a fancy custom wax seal.

acquafarina burger

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

This $32 burger boasts an irresistible combination of A5 Wagyu beef and rich fontina cheese, all on a soft brioche bun.

It comes with amazing French fried potatoes and is available exclusively for lunch in limited quantities.

Be sure to check it out when you can!

acquafarina burger

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Acquafarina

Address: 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3099

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop