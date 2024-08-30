21 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this September

It’s September, which means it’s time to prepare for all the cozy comfort foods it was too hot to enjoy during the summer (but don’t worry, there are still a few summery food events happening).

From outdoor campfire hot pots to a week-long festival celebrating burgers, here are some can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this September.

One-time-only

Admission to the Vancouver Vegan Festival is free, with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more. The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again attend the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.

Langley Good Times told Dished that those hoping to get their hands on some In-N-Out will need to purchase a ticket. The ticket line opens at 8 am at the In-N-Out truck. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out, and no prepurchases are available. There is also a limit of two tickets per person.

When: September 7, 2024

Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley — Fraser Highway, between 264th and 272nd Streets

The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. Some of the most popular Polish foods to try at the festival include pierogies, sausages, and pastries. In addition to food vendors and food trucks, there will be cultural performances, dancing, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

Experience a luxurious camping-themed food fest set in the beautiful Lavenderland in Richmond at Haidilao’s first large-scale outdoor food event in collaboration with Liggle Escape Outdoors. Expect face painting, lacquer fan craving, a dancing noodle challenge, and other contests alongside plenty of food vendors and the signature campfire hotpot.

When: September 7 and 8

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $8 admission

Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 9 to 15 for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages. Get ready for tap takeovers, beer-pairing dinners, trivia, brunches, and more.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 14, will showcase over 80 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

When: September 9 to 15, 2024. Main Event on September 14, 2024

Time: Various times. Main Event from noon to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Japanese whisky will get its moment to shine at Skye Avenue during this one-night-only bar takeover by international bartender and brand ambassador Yuki Yamazaki, who will pull a guest shift behind the bar to showcase a limited-edition Kujira Inari whisky made from rice.

When: September 11

Time: Starting 5 pm

Where: Skye Avenue — 13450 102 Avenue #190, Surrey

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, Chambar is hosting a Comedy Night Dinner, pairing some of Vancouver’s top comedians with the restaurant’s delicious food. Enjoy a three-course dinner while enjoying comedians like Charlie Demers, Ivan Decker, Jacob Samuel, and Yumi Nagashima.

When: September 12

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $135 per person

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.

“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.

Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner

When: September 19

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person

Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class

When: September 21

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $195 per person

Emily in Paris Cooking Class

When: September 14

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $225 per person

This immersive dining experience merges sound, nature, and cuisine in an innovative format. Edo Van Breemen, co-founder of Lobe, recorded the ambient sounds of Howe Sound alongside Chef Nico Schuermans’ process of foraging, harvesting seafood, and cooking over an open fire. The result is an extra-sensory five-course dinner that bridges the culinary and auditory arts with dishes inspired by the chef’s journey, offering guests an extraordinary communal dining experience that engages multiple senses.

When: September 16 and 17

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $135 per person

Prepare for Brew at the Zoo, the first-ever 19+ night at the zoo featuring some exciting local breweries on September 21. Guests can expect plenty of craft beer samples from local breweries, live music, food trucks, and giveaways, all while hanging out with the animals.

When: September 21

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Greater Vancouver Zoo — 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove

Cost: General admission $60, members price $54

Kinton Ramen is celebrating its first anniversary at its Surrey location. To commemorate the location, it will offer all signature ramen bowls for just $9.99. This includes all its popular signature ramen varieties featuring pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian options in Original, iso, Shoyu, and Spicy broths.

When: September 22

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: 13639 George Junction, Surrey

Gringo is celebrating some delicious national days. On September 16, Gringo will be offering a special Guac Chippy Dippy for $7 for National Guacamole Day. Then, on September 25, it will be selling all of its quesadillas for just $10, with the Austin Dilla available for $12, all for National Quesadilla Day.

When: September 16 and 25

Where:

27 Blood Alley Square, Vancouver

1074 Davie Street, Vancouver

100 2nd Street E, North Vancouver

Head over to Honey Salt for a multi-course meal curated by chef Johann Caner while a stunning Sea to Sky Art experience unfolds before your eyes courtesy of guest artist Ben Poechman. Premiere Package Guests will be able to take home an original art piece.

When: September 26

Time: 6 pm

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $65 per person

Up in Smoke will showcase a curated selection of five never-to-be-seen-again bottles of peaty and smoky Scotch whiskies accompanied by food pairings, all at Skye Avenue, which has Canada’s largest whisky collection.

When: September 26

Tickets: Reservations available online

Expect a stylish cocktail and canapé soiree at this Vancouver restaurant’s anniversary party, alongside live entertainment, DJs, dancing, and, of course, plenty of tasty eats.

When: September 29

Time: Starts at 7 pm

Where: Chambar Restaurant — 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Cost: $179 per person

Chef John Wesley from the newly anointed Michelin-star restaurant Kiln from the Bay Area will visit Published on Main for a collaborative dinner with Chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. This multi-course dinner will showcase the chefs’ shared culinary approach, which leans Nordic, highlighting global flavours with fresh, local seasonal ingredients alongside fermentations and preserves.

When: September 29

Time: 6 pm

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $360 per person plus tax and gratuity

Recurring Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (@fairmontvan) Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai

