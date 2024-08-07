"Emily in Paris" pop-up dinners are coming to Vancouver

Brought to us by the same team that hosts the much-loved The Bear dinner is a new dining experience based on a popular Netflix show.

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) will transport food lovers to the City of Light and pay tribute to the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris through pop-up dinners and cooking classes.

“Whether you’re a new viewer, a long-time lover of Emily’s exploits in the City of Light, or just a fan of French cuisine, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy in these pop-up dinners and classes,” says PICA president and owner Sylvia Potvin.

The pop-up dinners will be held on August 29 and September 19 and will feature multiple courses based on the show, including Quiche au Ciment (aka Chicago deep dish), la daube Provençal (Provencal beef stew with orange and olives), and Pierre’s cracked crème brûlée, just to name a few.

Those wanting a more hands-on experience can enjoy either a pastry and dessert class or a cooking class.

During the pastry and dessert session, guests will learn how to make an assortment of tasty times, such as Emily’s favourite Pain au Chocolate.

The other class will have guests learn how to make items like Soupe à L’Ongion Gratinée, Gabriel’s Coq au Vin, Pommes Purée Super Crèmeux, and the famed Café de Flore dessert staple Moelleux au Chocolat.

Participants of both classes will receive a PICA apron to take home and are asked to bring containers to take extra food home.

Emily in Paris Pop-Up Dinner

When: August 29 and September 19

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $139 per person

Emily in Paris Pastry and Dessert Class

When: September 21

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $195 per person

Emily in Paris Cooking Class

When: September 14

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Cost: $225 per person

