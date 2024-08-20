Best PNE Fair food 2024: 11 top bites to try this year
There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the PNE this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?
It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you navigate the dozens of vendors on your annual foodie journey by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that mostly lives up to the hype.
Here are some of the best and must-try PNE Fair foods this year.
Jimmy’s Lunch – Iconic ‘Jimmy’s Burger’ with fried onions
Jimmy’s Lunch – Poutine
Kyu Grill – Mango Chicken Hero Sandwich
Little Donut Bakery – Ube Coconut Mini Donuts
Tochi – French Toast Flight
Happy Fish – Giant Squid on a Stick
Happy Fish – Cowboyaki
Mini Donut Factory – Takis Mini Donuts
Cheeky Pizza – Chicken Chow Mein Pizza
Summerland Soft Serve – Sour Candy Soft Serve
PNE Fair 2024
When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.
Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE