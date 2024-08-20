Best PNE Fair food 2024: 11 top bites to try this year

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the PNE this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you navigate the dozens of vendors on your annual foodie journey by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that mostly lives up to the hype.

Here are some of the best and must-try PNE Fair foods this year.

Chicky’s Chicken – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Corn Dog

Jimmy’s Lunch – Iconic ‘Jimmy’s Burger’ with fried onions

Jimmy’s Lunch – Poutine

Kyu Grill – Mango Chicken Hero Sandwich

Little Donut Bakery – Ube Coconut Mini Donuts

Tochi – French Toast Flight

Happy Fish – Giant Squid on a Stick

Happy Fish – Cowboyaki

Mini Donut Factory – Takis Mini Donuts

Cheeky Pizza – Chicken Chow Mein Pizza

Summerland Soft Serve – Sour Candy Soft Serve

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

