Best PNE Fair food 2024: 11 top bites to try this year

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Aug 20 2024, 7:34 pm
Best PNE Fair food 2024: 11 top bites to try this year
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the PNE this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you navigate the dozens of vendors on your annual foodie journey by pointing out some of the newest must-try grub that mostly lives up to the hype.

Here are some of the best and must-try PNE Fair foods this year.

Jimmy’s Lunch – Iconic ‘Jimmy’s Burger’ with fried onions

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Jimmy’s Lunch – Poutine

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Kyu Grill – Mango Chicken Hero Sandwich

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Little Donut Bakery – Ube Coconut Mini Donuts

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Tochi – French Toast Flight

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Happy Fish – Giant Squid on a Stick

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Happy Fish – Cowboyaki

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Mini Donut Factory – Takis Mini Donuts

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Cheeky Pizza – Chicken Chow Mein Pizza

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Summerland Soft Serve – Sour Candy Soft Serve

PNE Fair Food 2024

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

PNE Fair 2024

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
