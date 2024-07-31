All 50+ PNE Fair food and drink vendors revealed

We’re coming up fast on the official start of the PNE Fair this summer, and that means only one thing for us foodies: it’s time to eat!

From August 17 to September 2, ticket holders can visit the fairgrounds and indulge in delicious grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

From mini donuts to wood-fired pizza to sizzling BBQ — here are the food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year. Save room!

Tasty Treats

Canadian Kettle Korn Extreme

Cannoli King

Cheyenne Coffee

Cin City Donuts

Funnel Cakes

Fusion Icy

Lemon Heaven Lemonade

Lickity Drippity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cin City Mini Donuts (@cincityvancity)

The Little Donut Bakery

Mr Pretzel

Praguery

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Slush Zone

Summerland Soft Serve

Tin Lizzy

Tochi

West Family Fudge

Exceptional Eats

Aloha Poke

Big Red’s Poutine

Cheeky Italian

Cheese Please

Chicky’s Chicken

Corndog King

Curry in a Hurry

Diggity Dog

Dim Sum Express

Dos Amigos Food Truck

Happy Fish

Henry’s Outdoor Chicken BBQ

Hot n’ Crispy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Devils Wood Fire Pizza (@littledevilspizza)

Hunky Bills

International Perogies

Jamaican Mi Juicy

Japanese Teriyaki Express

Jimmys Lunch

Kyu Grill

Little Coco’s

Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck

Morgan’s Harbour

Poutinerie

Reel Mac and Cheese

Roasted Revolution

Saltspring Noodle Bar

Shawarma Time

Shrimp Boat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Nori Sushi Tacos (@taconorisushitacos)

Street Corn & Totchos

Street Dogs

Super Footlong Hotdogs

Taco Nori

Tacosaurus Vancouver

Tornado Potato

Truckin BBQ

Twisted Potato Express

Urban Wood Fired Pizza

Wiggle Chips

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE

With files from Hanna McLean, Daniel Chai, and Marco Ovies