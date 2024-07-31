FoodCheap EatsFood TrucksFood NewsSpecials & Deals

All 50+ PNE Fair food and drink vendors revealed

Jul 31 2024
We’re coming up fast on the official start of the PNE Fair this summer, and that means only one thing for us foodies: it’s time to eat!

From August 17 to September 2, ticket holders can visit the fairgrounds and indulge in delicious grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.

 

From mini donuts to wood-fired pizza to sizzling BBQ — here are the food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year. Save room!

Tasty Treats

  • Canadian Kettle Korn Extreme
  • Cannoli King
  • Cheyenne Coffee
  • Cin City Donuts
  • Funnel Cakes
  • Fusion Icy
  • Lemon Heaven Lemonade
  • Lickity Drippity

  • The Little Donut Bakery
  • Mr Pretzel
  • Praguery
  • Rocky Point Ice Cream
  • Slush Zone
Tochi

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

  • Summerland Soft Serve
  • Tin Lizzy
  • Tochi
  • West Family Fudge

Exceptional Eats

  • Aloha Poke
  • Big Red’s Poutine
  • Cheeky Italian
  • Cheese Please
  • Chicky’s Chicken
  • Corndog King
  • Curry in a Hurry
  • Diggity Dog
  • Dim Sum Express
  • Dos Amigos Food Truck
  • Happy Fish
  • Henry’s Outdoor Chicken BBQ
  • Hot n’ Crispy

  • Hunky Bills
  • International Perogies
  • Jamaican Mi Juicy
  • Japanese Teriyaki Express
  • Jimmys Lunch
  • Kyu Grill
  • Little Coco’s
  • Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck
  • Morgan’s Harbour
  • Poutinerie
  • Reel Mac and Cheese
  • Roasted Revolution
  • Saltspring Noodle Bar
  • Shawarma Time
  • Shrimp Boat

  • Street Corn & Totchos
  • Street Dogs
  • Super Footlong Hotdogs
  • Taco Nori
  • Tacosaurus Vancouver
  • Tornado Potato
  • Truckin BBQ
  • Twisted Potato Express
  • Urban Wood Fired Pizza
  • Wiggle Chips

PNE Fair 2024

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

With files from Hanna McLean, Daniel Chai, and Marco Ovies

