14 Vancouver food events happening this week: June 12 to 18

This week, Vancouver has no shortage of food truck festivals, special food events, and fun street parties to get you in the spirit of summer.

From tea pop-ups to special dinner events, night markets to Stampede-inspired parties, this week is jam-packed with fun and delicious things to check out.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from June 12 to 18.

One-Time Events

Gérard Bertrand Wine Dinner

The second in a series of events at Acre Through the Seasons’, this special dinner on Tuesday, June 13 will feature wines from French producer Gérard Bertrand. Chefs Lew and Tsang have curated a lavish five-course pairing menu, highlighting the delicate nuances of these world-renowned, certified biodynamic wines.

When: Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Acre Through the Seasons, 8400 West Road #115, Richmond

Tickets: $159 per person

On Friday, June 16, join the Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House in celebrating the food business launch of the 2023 Dream Cuisines women cohort. The celebration market will feature live music, storytelling, drinks, and a diverse spread of food, including sweet and savoury flavours from Mexico, Egypt, Syria, India, Colombia, and Iran. Ticket sales are by donation and go towards supporting the Dream Cuisines newcomer women food business program.

When: Friday, June 16 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Where: Mount Pleasant Neighbourhood House, 800 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: By donation

Lucky for us Vancouverites, one iconic local pub is set to throw its very own Stampede-style party later this month. The Cambie, known for its good times and cheap beer, is hosting The Cambie Stampede: A Wild West Country Party on June 16.

Not only will there be live country bands, a Wild West-themed carnival (complete with lassoing, shooting targets, and other classic cowboy games), and delicious BBQ-style eats, but guests will also get the chance to win tickets to the actual Calgary Stampede.

When: Friday, June 16 at 4:30 pm until Saturday, June 17 at 3 am

Where: The Cambie Bar & Grill, 300 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird for $10 per person

The annual Beer by the Pier presented by Darwin Properties Ltd. is happening on Saturday, June 17 at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver. The delicious event features over a dozen breweries and distilleries and is an important fundraiser for Family Services of the North Shore (FSNS). Tickets are on sale now.

When: June 17, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

The Squamish Vegan Festival will be the first of its kind in North America, offering a vegan campout in a zero-waste, wellness festival setting. Guests can expect plant gardening and vegan cooking workshops, wellness activities (including yoga, breathwork, and aerial silks lessons), sound healing, drop-in therapy sessions, and other community-minded activities during the festival.

On the food side of things, numerous food trucks will be dishing up delicious vegan eats, all served in completely reusable containers ensuring that there will be absolutely zero waste following the event’s wrap-up.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Loggers Field, Squamish

Tickets: From $60

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2023 is taking over Swangard Stadium on Sunday, June 18 for its annual fundraising event, and we’ve got the lowdown on all the great vendors coming for the festivities. The 19+ event will be serving refreshing beverages from a variety of local faves, including Dageraad Brewing, Kits Beach Beer Company, Luppolo Brewing, Pacific Breeze Winery, Taylight Brewing, Twin Sails Brewing, and Dead Frog Brewery.

Food trucks on-site to sate your appetite include mouth-watering Mexican dishes by Ay! Mamacita, sizzling eats by Burgerholic and Mr. Tube Steak, and cool treats by Crema Ice Cream.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

Father’s Day Spot Prawn Tasting Menu at Bar Corso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Corso (@bar_corso)

Treat your papa to a six-course Spot Prawn dinner at Bar Corso on Sunday, June 18. Straight & Marrow Chef/Owner Chris Lam and Bar Corso Executive Chef/Operating Partner Luke Boswell will come together to create a menu that highlights the fleeting BC Spot Prawn season, with optional drink pairings. Tickets are $110 per person.

When: Sunday, June 18 at 6 pm

Where: Bar Corso, 1566 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $110 per person

Recurring Events

Muji X Paragon Tea Room

Vancouver’s beloved Paragon Tea Room will be taking over the cafe space in the Muji Robson store every weekend in June. From 12 to 5 pm every weekend, Vancouvrites can visit the Muji store to enjoy delicious drinks and mouth-watering treats, including everyone’s favourite Hojica Basque Cheesecake.

When: Every weekend in June from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Muji Robson, 1125 Robson Street, Vancouver

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023

This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Starting June 1, the hotel’s award-winning culinary team, in partnership with Westbank, will host a handful of featured chefs throughout the season. Chefs will create a summer dish that will be available for four days on the Pac Rim Patio, and a portion of the proceeds from each featured item purchased will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

When: Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; 12 to 3 pm and 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver