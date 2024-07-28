12 can't-miss food events this week in Vancouver: July 29 to August 4
Looking for the best eats and sips this week? Well, look no further than this list of epic food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.
From an oyster shucking competition to a celebration of Japanese Canadian culture, here are 12 food events you don’t want to miss.
Looking to plan further ahead? Check out our ultimate guide to Vancouver summer food festivals.
One-time-only
Coast Restaurant All-Star Shucking Competition
View this post on Instagram
Expect an all-star shucking competition featuring some of Vancouver’s best shuckers, including Coast’s Chung Le, Oscar Galdamez, Bar Olo’s Axel Ayala-Smith, and Italian Kitchen’s Sara Isobel. They’ll be showcasing their skills at the Coast’s main bar at 2:30 pm, with the winner taking home a $1,000 grand prize.
When: August 1, 2024
Time: Competition starts at 2:30 pm
Where: Coast Restaurant Main Bar — 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Powell Street Festival
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.
There will be over 36 events at two outdoor stages and four participating venues to check out, including live music, dance performances, food, film screenings, and more. You can find the full festival schedule online.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Free hot dogs at The Patio
View this post on Instagram
To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.
The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.
When: BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Korean Culture Heritage Festival
Enjoy a day of celebrating Korean culture with plenty of live performances and food trucks to enjoy. Stick around to watch the K-pop dance contest, which has a prize of $3000.
When: August 3
Time: 10:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Science World After Dark: Pride into the Future
Science World is hosting a special Pride Into the Future edition of After Dark on Thursday, August 1. The event will highlight innovations and advances by science professionals in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.
That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy a hilarious performance by improv comedy group QueerProv, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!
Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine. Food will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.
When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $40 plus tax, available online
Recurring
Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover
View this post on Instagram
Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.
When: June 27 to July 31
Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Skye Avenue Butcher’s Block
Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, Vice President of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.
Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.
When: July 1 to 31
Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102nd Avenue #190, Surrey
Fort Langley Night Markets
View this post on Instagram
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
View this post on Instagram
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
View this post on Instagram
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok