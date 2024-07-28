12 can't-miss food events this week in Vancouver: July 29 to August 4

Looking for the best eats and sips this week? Well, look no further than this list of epic food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

From an oyster shucking competition to a celebration of Japanese Canadian culture, here are 12 food events you don’t want to miss.

One-time-only

Expect an all-star shucking competition featuring some of Vancouver’s best shuckers, including Coast’s Chung Le, Oscar Galdamez, Bar Olo’s Axel Ayala-Smith, and Italian Kitchen’s Sara Isobel. They’ll be showcasing their skills at the Coast’s main bar at 2:30 pm, with the winner taking home a $1,000 grand prize.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: Competition starts at 2:30 pm

Where: Coast Restaurant Main Bar — 1054 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.

There will be over 36 events at two outdoor stages and four participating venues to check out, including live music, dance performances, food, film screenings, and more. You can find the full festival schedule online.

When: August 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver

Admission: Free

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, BC Place announced that from August 2 to 5, it will give free hot dogs to the first 100 guests at The Patio each day.

The Patio opens at 2 pm daily and features free entry, live music, rotating lawn games, and plenty of tasty sips and eats. It’s currently Vancouver’s largest licensed outdoor patio.

When: BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — The best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

Enjoy a day of celebrating Korean culture with plenty of live performances and food trucks to enjoy. Stick around to watch the K-pop dance contest, which has a prize of $3000.

When: August 3

Time: 10:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Science World is hosting a special Pride Into the Future edition of After Dark on Thursday, August 1. The event will highlight innovations and advances by science professionals in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

That means you and your friends over 19 can enjoy a hilarious performance by improv comedy group QueerProv, live music, interactive activities, and more. All with drinks in hand!

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine. Food will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus tax, available online

Recurring

Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.

When: June 27 to July 31

Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, Vice President of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.

Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.

When: July 1 to 31

Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102nd Avenue #190, Surrey

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

