17 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 17 to 23

Mark your calendars, because there’s plenty of tasty stuff going on in the city this week.

From night markets to farmers market street parties to huge fusion festivals, there’s no shortage of fantastic food-related stuff to check out in Vancouver this week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, July 17 to 23.

One-Time Events

Mott 32 Vancouver and Phantom Creek Estates Winemaker’s Dinner

Chinese cuisine and Okanagan wine come together for this special winemaker’s dinner taking place at Mott 32 on Monday, July 17. To start, guests will be treated to a glass of Phantom Creek Brut 2017 paired with a Pork Belly Roll and Garlic Prawn Spring Roll. This will be followed by a seated, six-course meal that includes dumplings made with wild mushrooms, steamed whole grouper and Pacific prawns, a stir-fry of Canadian beef with morels, and more.

When: Monday, July 17 at 6 pm

Where: Mott 32 — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets are available in advance by emailing Robert Stelmachuk directly here or by calling 604-339-6341

UBC Farm Long Table Dinner

After three years, one of Vancouver’s most beloved long-table dinner events is back. The UBC Farm Long Table dinner returns on Friday, July 21, with a multi-course, family-style meal celebrating the seasonal bounty of British Columbia’s food producers. For $185 per person, diners will be able to dine under twinkling lights in the stunning Poplar Grove and be treated to canapés, sparkling wine, plus a hyper-seasonal and local multi-course menu.

When: Friday, July 21 from 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Currently waitlisted

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is officially returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and we’re already pumped about it. The annual celebration of all things ribs will take place over three days this year, July 21 to 23, 2023.

This event typically features a lively beer garden, live music, family-friendly events, tented seating, and of course, lots and lots of ribs.

When: July 21 to 23, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Farmers Markets (@vanmarkets)

Vancouver Farmers Market and City Centre Artist Lodge are joining forces for a fun summer event on Saturday, July 22. This free event will help support VFM’s Fresh to Families fund with food vendors and trucks, craft beer, DJs, open artist studios, face painting, henna art, and more. You can expect to find a range of food vendors, including Indish, Johnny’s Pops, House of Yee Dumplings, and more.

When: Saturday, July 22 from noon to 5 pm

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge — 2111 Main Street, Vancouver

The largest free multicultural festival in British Columbia is returning to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring an appetite. Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23 at Holland Park. The massive two-day event is a showcase of music, heritage, and live entertainment.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

Recurring Events

Railtown Tailgate Series

The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series is set to return to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience. Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering will be, once again, firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which will take place on three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20.

For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad).

When: July 23, and August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.96

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. Pop-Up Series

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration “No. 006 Gin” during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery. Taking place on July 23, August 20, and September 17, the pop-up series will be showcasing premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired “Shuckers’ Choice” selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person.

When: July 23, August 20, and September 17

Where: 103-288 Esplanade East, North Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available by email

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row, with some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Instagram | Facebook

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Using business as a force for good. (@theveganmarket.ca)

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands, with several dates through July and August.

When: July 20, August 3, August 17, and August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel (1489 East Hastings Street), Vancouver, and Locarno Beach

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; Noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver