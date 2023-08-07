17 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 7 to 13

Mark your calendars because there’s plenty of tasty stuff going on in the city this week.

From night markets to street parties to huge festivals, there’s no shortage of fantastic food-related stuff to check out in Vancouver this week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, August 7 to 13.

One-Time Events

The chic and boozy French Lawn Club pop-up experience is touring Canada this year, with stops in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal.

Kicking off on August 1 at the lot at Concord Pacific Place, this pétanque experience will run for a total of seven days, with guests given the chance to play a game of lawn bowling while enjoying cocktails and canapés. Tickets are sold in groups of six, so you’ll want to round up five of your closest pals and dress in your best summer-chic outfit for this stylish summer event.

When: August 1 to 7, 2023

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Lot 039 — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Price: $35 per person; buy tickets here

The pop-up event will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich. Mench.’s pastrami sandwich has often been called the best in Vancouver, so you’re definitely not going to want to miss this.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30 pm. The deli will also be offering the option of adding a jar of its popular Full Sour Pickles.

When: August 9 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing Co. — 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)

Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 10, 2023. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues like the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

When: August 10, 2023

Where: TBA

Tickets: Join the waitlist

The fourth annual Whisky Smoke takes place at Hastings Racecourse on Friday, August 11, and is doubling in size for 2023.

Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year, including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

Organized by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, the Richmond Fusion Fest will take place at Lansdowne Centre from August 11 to 13. This fusion-focused festival will feature more than 20 food trucks, a beer garden, live entertainment, and a local market.

When: August 11 from 4 to 9 pm; August 12 from noon to 8 pm; and August 13 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Free

Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 12 and will feature live entertainment, activities, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place. This year’s edition will highlight Korea.

When: Saturday, August 12, from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

Instagram

This month, Farmhouse Fest – which celebrates wild ales, saisons, sours, and ciders – will be holding its seventh annual event, this time with a new addition: the Farmhouse Fest Wine Fair. The two-day event, which takes place at the picturesque UBC Farm, will highlight all things funky beer and cider during the first day, but the second day will be dedicated wholly to biodynamic wines.

When: Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13

Where: UBC Farm — 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Day one for $85 per person; Day two for $79

Recurring Events

The 1931 Gallery Bistro is located on the second level of the Vancouver Art Gallery and offers indoor as well as outdoor dining with its charming patio space. This month, the bistro will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The Friday night patio service will feature drinks from a limited beverage menu, along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks. It will be bar service only, with no table service offered on those evenings, and you must have proof of admission in order to get the free drink.

When: Every Friday night in August, starting August 4, from 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row, with some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Instagram | Facebook

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and Mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday until August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails, along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fired back up on Friday, July 7, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday until August 25; noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12, in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver