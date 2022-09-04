20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 5 to 11

The first full week of September has arrived and it’s filled with fun events you need in your daytime!

From Car Free Days Vancouver to Light Up Chinatown! and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from September 5 to 11. Enjoy!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out. Head down to Commercial Drive on September 10 for all of the fun.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway to 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and food trucks, and an information fair with 150 health and wellness booths.

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time Juno-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. Juno-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Stan Douglas: 2011 ≠ 1848 is a series of works inspired by historical events of social and political turbulence by the Vancouver and LA-based artist. The exhibition at The Polygon Gallery showcases five large-scale panoramic photos showing different protests and riots from 2011.

Guests can also explore an immersive installation titled ISDN, a two-channel video installation that depicts a fictionalized collaboration between rappers from London’s Grime and Cairo’s Mahraganat music scenes.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from September 9 to November 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Eugene Emeralds from September 6 to 11, and you won’t want to miss PlayNow Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Foundry, Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Return-It, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a blanket giveaway.

When: September 6 to 11, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: Taste of Abby is a celebration of Abbotsford’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations. Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day.

That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park, and the ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages.

From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18.

When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Abbotsford

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling and online performances to discover from award-winning artists. The festival will also debut a brand new hive of activity at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion. Guests can take part in a series of workshops and interactive experiences throughout the 11-day event.

When: September 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s new interactive exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

When: May 14 to September 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Last Entry Time at 3:15 pm.

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): Free. Purchase tickets online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres is hosting free guided tours of the historic Orpheum theatre this summer. The event is presented in partnership with the Downtown Vancouver BIA and the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and will be sure to delight music fans, architecture enthusiasts, and history buffs.

When: Various dates until September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Summer is speeding by so get outside and make the most of it! We recommend a blissful visit to one of the region’s beautiful gardens. Many of them are free or low-cost to visit, and all will help you get zen again.

Make sure you bring a camera or your smartphone with you as you’ll be sure to snap some photos while you’re there.

Where: Various locations across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver artist Boris Moshenkov was locked inside of a giant white cube for 50 days this summer. The artworks he created during his isolation range from large-scale canvases to drawings on paper, and will be showcased at his upcoming exhibition The White Box happening on September 9 at 332 Powell Street.

When: September 9, 2022

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: 332 Powell Street, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the acclaimed comedy, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which tells the story of The Cornley Drama Society trying to mount a production of J.M. Barrie’s iconic tale. Unfortunately for them, things don’t go as planned, but fortunately for the audience, the results are uproariously hilarious.

The North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

When: Various dates from September 8 to October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: Reelwheels creates and produces theatrical performances that strengthens understanding of the disability experience. Their latest work is a reimagining of In Camera by Jean-Paul Sartre, and introduces the viewing audience to Estelle, Garcin, and Inez who are seemingly in an online meeting no one can seem to leave. Directed by Shawn Macdonald.

When: September 8 to 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

Admission: By donation

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL pre-season includes a match against the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre on September 11.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The second annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 10 to 11 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, food experiences, and stunning lights and lantern decorations around Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Stand-up star Bert Kreischer brings his The Berty Boy Tour Relapse to Vancouver for four shows in September. Kreischer has recorded comedy specials for Showtime, Comedy Central and Netflix. He is also the producer and host of the weekly comedy podcast Bertcast on the All Things Comedy network.

When: September 9 and 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel.

The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected.

When: September 8, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $2 donation at the door or a donation of canned goods, clothing, or pet food to cover your entrance fee. Donated funds will go to Canada Ukraine Foundation.

What: HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society host their first-ever Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley. The event will feature local vendors a silent auction, games for dogs and humans, a BBQ with vegetarian and vegan options, a bake sale, photos by donation by photographer Avi Dhillon Photography and more.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley – 7170 232 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: An Evening with Bryan Danielson, presented by Got Pop?, is happening at The Rio Theatre on Sunday, September 11. The event will be hosted by The Wrestling Classic.

The American Dragon will share stories about his time performing in companies such as Ring of Honor (ROH) and WWE, as well as his current run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

When: September 11, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $45 plus fees, purchase online

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver