Win tickets to Breakout Festival to see Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and loads more (CONTEST)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 2 2022, 4:53 pm
Win tickets to Breakout Festival to see Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, and loads more (CONTEST)
Lil Uzi Vert/Instagram | Breakout Festival/Submitted
Canada’s only bi-annual, all-hip-hop music festival is making its highly anticipated return to Vancouver in September, and the lineup is one that fans won’t want to miss.

Breakout Festival 2022 is taking over the PNE Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 with headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

It will be Breakout’s first festival in Vancouver since two sold-out events in 2019, and organizers ​Timbre Concerts​ and CRESCENDO1​ are pulling out all the stops to make it the biggest one yet.

Breakout Festival is extending its presence at the PNE Amphitheatre by adding a second stage to the all-ages festival. That means there are more great acts to take in over the two days.

Breakout Festival

Breakout Festival/Submitted

Here is the full lineup of this year’s Breakout:

  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Lil Baby
  • Quavo & Takeoff
  • Polo G
  • Cordae
  • Coi Leray
  • Sheck Wes
  • Sofaygo
  • Lakeyah
  • Mike Dimes
Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert/Instagram

  • Babyface Ray
  • Kali
  • Skiifall
  • Ysn
  • Fab
  • Harm Franklin
  • Unidentified
  • DaamCP
  • Rosegold
  • Crooksy
  • Johnny Black

Festival goers will also be treated to a variety of attractions during Breakout, including a VIP section, a food truck area, 19+ bars, an alcohol-free zone, a merch area, and more.

Breakout Festival

Breakout Festival/Submitted

And to help enjoy some of the best in the hip-hop biz when they come to Vancouver, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away a fantastic Breakout Festival prize pack.

Prize

  • Two 2-Day GA tickets to Breakout Festival 2022

Contest

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @breakout_festival and @DailyHiveVancouver on Instagram and tag a friend or family member you’d love to travel with on the post below. (1 entry)

2. Subscribe to Daily Hive and Timbre Concerts Newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on September 8, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

BREAKOUT 2022

When: September 17 and 18, 2022

Where: PNE Amphitheatre – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: 2-day tickets start at $229 (+s/c). Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
