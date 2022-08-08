Zen in the city: 11 Metro Vancouver gardens to bliss out in this summer

Summer is speeding by in Metro Vancouver and it’s a great time to get outside and make the most of it.

But sometimes the hustle and bustle of city life can be as draining as any heatwave. That’s when you need to find a green space to zen out for a while.

We recommend a blissful visit to one of the region’s beautiful gardens. Many of them are free or low-cost to visit, and all will recharge your battery.

Speaking of, make sure you bring a camera or your smartphone with you as you’ll be sure to snap some photos while you’re there!

You might also like: 8 Metro Vancouver running trails great for newbies

Fraser Valley's stunning Chilliwack Sunflower Festival returns this month

Enjoy nature’s slip and slide at these 3 natural waterslides in BC

Vancouver’s world-famous Stanley Park is a popular attraction for visitors and locals. There are numerous gardens to visit, including the expansive Ted and Mary Greig Rhododendron Garden, the iconic Stanley Park Rose Garden, the Shakespeare Garden arboretum, and the Stanley Park Rock Garden. The latter is the first public garden in the city.

The 55-acre VanDusen Botanical Garden is home to more than 7,500 plant species from around the globe. There are relaxing water features and dozens of botanical collections to discover. Just be careful to not get lost in the maze.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is a Ming Dynasty-style garden home and the first of its kind to have been built outside of China. The registered museum is found in Chinatown and is a beloved destination for cultural events as well as for those seeking a moment of solitude.

Pack up a picnic and take your time to enjoy the beautiful flowers at Queen Elizabeth Park. There are multiple gardens to explore, including the main Quarry Garden filled with perennials, bulbs, and annuals, and the Rose Garden created in 1967 to commemorate Canada’s Centennial. The park is also home to the country’s first civic arboretum and plenty of public art displays.

The Nitobe Memorial Garden is a traditional Japanese garden covering over two acres at UBC. It was launched to honour the memory of the late Dr. Inazō Nitobe, and today, it’s part of the UBC Botanical Garden and Centre for Plant Research. The garden is home to a traditional Japanese stroll garden and authentic tea house and is a great place to find harmony with nature.

This two-acre botanical garden in North Vancouver is a tranquil oasis beside the shopping centre of the same name. Established in 1969 by George Kuhn, the CEO of Park & Tilford Distilleries, the park features eight themed, interconnected gardens. Park & Tilford Gardens also showcases a Squamish Nation totem exhibit.

This City of Surrey gem is available to be enjoyed year-round and features annual bedding and bulb displays in the spring and summer. There are various plant groupings to discover, including rhododendrons, azaleas, and heaths. Visitors can also discover three art pieces installed at Bear Creek Gardens as part of the city’s Public Art Program.

Burnaby is home to two beautiful gardens in close proximity to each other that you definitely need to visit. The Century Garden, located beside the Burnaby Art Gallery at Ceperley House, is a great place to enjoy the city’s official flower, the rhododendron. Just a short stroll away is the Millenium Garden, created at Burnaby City Hall and dedicated to all of the city’s residents.

The public garden is filled with floral displays, fruit trees, ornamental climbers, and more at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park. The Inspiration Garden is also a teaching garden, where visitors can learn gardening tips and gain insights into how to respect our natural environment.

Discover 7.5 acres of horticultural richness at Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park. Built by Francisca and Edwin Darts, the garden is a wonderful place for the whole family to explore. Discover Pacific Coast native plants, find unique greenery from around the globe, and watch the bees buzzing at work. Darts Hill Garden also houses an Artist In Residency Program and also offers tours when it is open.