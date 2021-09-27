15 things to do in Vancouver this week: September 27 to October 3

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

So long September and hello October. As we transition into the new month, we’re excited to check out the great events happening around Vancouver Vancouver. From Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ to BC Lions, Erickson Revealed and more. Here are 15 things to do this week.

What: If you’re looking for a way to reflect and pay your respects on Orange Shirt Day this year, the Vancouver Art Gallery has a fantastic free performance on September 30. Titled Xweýene:msta:m ?əkwəsqwel, seýeḿ – translated to call to witness/listen to respected one – is a performance co-created by Tsatsu Stalqayu, Mortal Coil and Butterflies in Spirit and presented by the VAG.

The performance will be blending contemporary music and performance with traditional Coast Salish song and regalia. The event starts at noon and you can watch it at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When: September 30, 2021

Time: 12 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! is described as the world’s largest free gender diversity outreach event of its kind in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine and Defence. This event is open to all genders and features interactive displays about aircraft, hands-on aviation-related activities, and a treasure hunt for attendees. There will also be free helicopter flights for female first-time fliers.

All event participants aged 12 and up, display partners and volunteers will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated to gain entry and masks will be required in all spaces deemed to be “indoors”.

When: October 2 and 3, 2021

Time: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford International Airport- 30440 Liberator Ave., Abbotsford,

Cost: Free

What: Bells and Whistles is transforming into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall to host ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ until Sunday, October 3rd. Enjoy Oktoberfest-themed attire, décor, food and drink specials during your visit. Bells and Whistles will also delight fans of classic German-styled beers by featuring local and import brews alike.

When: Now until October 3, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 10 pm (Weekends)

Where: Bells and Whistles – 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

What: If you’ve ever wanted to wade around amongst the cranberries, then this fall is your chance. The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm in Langley, about an hour’s drive from Vancouver, has self-guided tours during the harvest season until early October. You can sign up to take a tour, and the bravest of visitors can even take the cranberry plunge. That’s when you actually put on a pair of farm waders and find yourself wandering through a sea of floating berries. You’ll be able to shop at their farm store during the entire harvest season. Shop fresh baked goods, farm-to-table products – and fresh cranberries.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday until October 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Ave, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: In annual Halloween fashion, Maan Farms is back with its Fall Festival, including “the scariest corn maze in Canada.” Those who are brave enough are invited to venture out and check out Pitch Black, the Bloodied Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest.

There will also be a selection of fall snacks to enjoy. Signature favourites like their double pumpkin spice cream, pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes, and apple cider slushies are back. Guests will also be able to enjoy freshly-popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, Mama Maan’s samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: various, available online

What: Vancouver Civic Theatres presents the Sunset Cinema Series, free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in September in Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza. Anyone attending should also bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the screening. The film on September 29 is Pitch Perfect.

When: September 29, 2021

Time: Films starts at dusk

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000-square-feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: Get in the mood for Halloween by visiting Vancouver’s most magical pop-up bar. The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party. You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master. Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46, purchase online

What: Experience and celebrate Greek culture every single day in Vancouver. The city is filled with Greek history, art, businesses, and restaurants for you to check out, and the West Broadway BIA shared some great spots with Daily Hive for you to see. Here are three ways you can experience Greek culture in the city.

When: Various days

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

What: New Vancouver restaurants are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage. There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have opened for the first time recently, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new restaurants Online

What: “Erickson Revealed” is a week-long visual experience running until September 29, 2021. It is a free show that honours the work by Arthur Erickson – one of the most iconic Vancouver architects. The 3D light show will bring the exterior of the MacMillan Bloedel office tower. The 10-minute-long show provided by Go2Productions will play on a loop from 8:30 to 10 pm and the best place to watch it is from 1075 West Georgia Street.

When: Now until September 29, 2021

Time: 8:30 to 10 pm

Where: 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The best new books arriving this September offer something for everyone. You can choose to get lost in the beautiful world of Sally Rooney with her highly anticipated new novel or dive into the pages of debut Canadian author Lindsay Zier-Vogel’s Letters to Amelia.

If you want something to get your pulse racing, there’s no shortage of thrillers this month with new books from New York Times bestselling authors Lisa Jewell, Liane Moriarty, and Alice Feeney. These are 10 unforgettable books we recommend this month.

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market is featuring many of the vendors from the Main Street Station Farmers Market, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday until October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street