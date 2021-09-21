Fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this fall

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Fall is here and the new season is packed with interesting events to check out. From Imagine Picasso to Vancouver Fall Home Show, Vancouver Canucks and more, here are 37 events you need to check out around the city.

Things to do in fall

What: Rolla Skate Club hosts an “Out of this World” Pop-Up Roller Rink at the Shipyards Commons in North Vancouver. Lace-up your rollerskates or rent a pair to blast off to another dimension. For ages 16+, and a BC Vaccine Card will be required for entry.

When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 10pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $18 with your own rollerskates; $25 with rental skates. Book online

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: Thursdays to Sundays until September 26, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family-friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

When: Monday to Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Road W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: The Vancouver Fall Home Show is back for its 39th year with hundreds of local experts all under one roof. Visitors will learn how to keep furniture out of the landfill with IKEA, discover seasonal table decor inspiration to get Set for the Season with Q Living, learn how to breathe new life into the home with plants from Plantsome, and more.

When: October 14 to 17, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird Price (before October 8th) $12, Regular Adult Price (13+) $16, Seniors (60+) $11, Adult and Senior Tickets half off any day after 4 pm $8, Children 12 years & under are free. Buy tickets online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has partnered with Koncept Event Design to create a unique floral edition of its Hashtag Holidays installation. The activation includes 14 unique photo booths that visitors can dive into and have photos taken at. The greenery was provided by Vancouver-based retailer Flowerz, who will have fresh flowers available for purchase at a pop-up flower shop inside the hotel. And in between taking photos, a variety of beverages will also be available through a pop-up bar.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until September 26 2021

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry to the activation will cost $40 for those above the age of 13, $25 between two and 12 years old, and $120 for a family package (two adults and two children). Visitors can purchase tickets online, available in one-hour time slots.

What: The Oakridge Park Charity Dog Competition will take place right outside the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in the plaza. It’s happening on Thursday, September 23, and it’s a free outdoor event, so you don’t need a ticket or reservation. If your best friend is your dog, then you’ll definitely want to bring them along. They’re going to have a portrait studio where you can have your photo taken with your dog. Plus, there will be special treats, but probably mostly dog treats, and giveaways.

When: September 23, 2021

Time: TBD

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel Plaza – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too!- Free Aviation, Aerospace, Marine, and Defence Outreach Event What: The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too! is described as the world’s largest free gender diversity outreach event of its kind in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine and Defence. This event is open to all genders and features interactive displays about aircraft, hands-on aviation-related activities, and a treasure hunt for attendees. There will also be free helicopter flights for female first-time fliers. All event participants aged 12 and up, display partners and volunteers will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated to gain entry and masks will be required in all spaces deemed to be “indoors”. When: October 2 and 3, 2021

Time: 9 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford International Airport- 30440 Liberator Ave., Abbotsford,

Cost: Free Sunset Cinema- Pitch Perfect What: Vancouver Civic Theatres presents the Sunset Cinema Series, free outdoor movies on Wednesdays in September in Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza. Anyone attending should also bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the screening. The film on September 29 is Pitch Perfect. When: September 29, 2021

Time: Films starts at dusk

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: UBLVD WKNDS features live music, food and drinks, and fun games at an outdoor lounge space on University Boulevard on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons in September. Discover restaurants like Steve’s Poke Bar, Jamjar Canteen, Browns Crafthouse and Downlow Chicken Shack as well as some of UBC’s newest dining options. Then enjoy treats from Rain or Shine or Chatime while enjoying performances by Phil Bo, Mark Woodyard, Olin Brinx and Johnny Jover and art by Michael Bock.

When: Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons until September 25, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm (Friday) and 12 pm to 4 pm (Saturdays)

Where: 6111 University Boulevard, located next to UBC Academic Core

Cost: Free

What: Three outdoor movies will be shown at Nat Bailey Stadium this week, with entry by donation (suggested donation is $10 per person). All donations will go towards the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation.

Each film has a baseball theme, beginning with the 1992 classic A League of Their Own on Thursday, September 23. Field of Dreams will be shown on Friday, September 24, while The Rookie can be seen on Saturday, September 25. The events are being put on by outdoor movie company Fresh Air Cinema, in collaboration with Fortis BC and the Vancouver Canadians.

When: September 23, 24 and 25, 2021

Time: Gates open at 6:30 pm for each event, with the movies beginning at 7:30 pm each night

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, suggested donation is $10 per person. Purchase online.

What: Car Free Days is holding a month-long festival that features a series of small events, including markets, bike rides, a Car Free Chill Day, and more.

When: Now until September 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free, donations to Car Free Vancouver Society are much appreciated

What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products returns to Vancouver on September 26, 2021. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at Pacific Boulevard and Carrall Street. Brewery & The Beast aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: September 26, 2021

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $165.95 plus GST and Service Fees, purchase online

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the islands’ traditions, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing. There is limited capacity on each ride and spacing between groups with reserved empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until September 26, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks start their NHL season off with exhibition games and regular-season matchups at Rogers Arena in the fall. Games include the Edmonton Oilers on October 30, Chicago Blackhawks on November 21, and Toronto Maple Leads on December 18.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions continue the CFL season at BC Place throughout the fall. Catch football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on September 24, Calgary Stampeders on October 16, Edmonton Elk on November 19, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season begins this fall at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Prince George Cougars on October 8, Kamloops Blazers on November 13, Victoria Royals on December 10, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps are continuing their drive for the MLS Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets to see them take on FC Dallas on September 25, Sporting Kansas City on October 17, Seattle Sounders on November 7, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks kick off their AHL season with games against the Ontario Reign on October 29 and 30, Bakersfield Condors on November 19 and 21, San Jose Barracuda on December 4 and 5, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000-square-feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Back to the Future In Concert will have two shows on September 24 and 25. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Alan Silvestri, known for his work on other classic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forrest Gump, and more recently was behind some of the work on Marvel’s Avengers franchise. The show will feature a hi-def screen displaying all of Marty McFly’s adventures as the full symphony orchestra performs Silvestri’s score in sync with the movie.

When: September 24 and 25, 2021

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Saturday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting at $32.25 purchase online

What: Imagine Van Gogh, the immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world, is at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition, which hails from Europe, features over 200 of the famed Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, transporting visitors to the heart of his work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

When: Now until October 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s month-long celebration invites participants to envision a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression. Events include socially distanced outdoor and pre-registered indoor events, pre-recorded videos, livestream presentations, self-guided activities, and more to discover.

When: September 24 to October 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

Migos What: One of hip-hop’s biggest rap groups, Migos will be performing in Vancouver at the PNE Forum on September 24. The Georgia-based trio, which includes Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff, has released over a dozen gold and platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. On top of the release of their latest album, Culture III, they’re well known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Bad and Boujee,” and “Motorsport.” They’ll be joined by Smiley and Ruts World at the all-ages event. When: September 24, 2021

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $68.50, purchase online 2021 Shipyards Festival What: The 2021 Shipyards Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. The one-day event will feature four music stages that will see concerts played throughout the day. Performances include Bedouin Soundclash, The Zolas, Astrocolour, XL the Band, IAMTHELIVING, and Small Town Artillery, to name a few. In addition to live concerts, the festival will also include activities and attractions such as a Seaspan Family Zone, face-painting, balloon arts, and crafts. When: September 25, 2021

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Lower Lonsdale, The Shipyards, and Lonsdale Quay

Cost: Free

Look Towards the Sun at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s newest exhibition is Look Towards the Sun, an artistic exchange between Lam Wong, a Chinese Canadian diaspora artist from Hong Kong, and Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, an artist of Cowichan and Syilx First Nations ancestry. Yuxweluptun’s paintings celebrate and assert Indigenous ways of living and being while shining a light on Indigenous title, rights, and sovereignty on unceded territories. Wong’s paintings and contemplations as an immigrant inspire his practice as the Garden’s artist-in-residence. Looking Towards the Sun also includes a personal response to the horrific findings of the remains of 215 children buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, the school that Yuxweluptun is a survivor of. When: Wednesday to Sunday, September 23 to December 23, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4 pm, last entry time at 3 pm (September), 10 am to 3 pm, last entry time at 3 pm (October)

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$32, purchase Online Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo at the Vancouver Art Gallery What: Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo is an expansive look at Greater Vancouver contemporary art. The exhibition features works by newer artists as well as established artists, with a variety of media, scale and modes of presentation. When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Imagine Picasso What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time. Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online. Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders. When: October 27, 2021 to January 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

When: Every Wednesday until October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers’ Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver