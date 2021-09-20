Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get in the mood for Halloween by visiting Vancouver’s most magical pop-up bar.

The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party.

You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master.

Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.

But most importantly, you’ll be immersed in a magical setting that will really give you an excuse to dress up this October.

Although it’s not officially connected to Harry Potter, it really does give you the sense that you’re in a magical world where anything is possible.

Get your tickets ASAP because The Wizard’s Den will disappear after Halloween.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Where:904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46