If you enjoy the scary moments life has to offer but have never experienced the corn maze at Maan Farms in BC’s Fraser Valley, then you are missing out.

Daily Hive got a first-hand experience of the Maan Farms Bloodied Corn Maze, Pitch Black and the Twisted Pagan Forest, and each event was bone-chillingly terrifying.

Maan Farms describes their corn maze as the “scariest in Canada,” and it is hard to argue that point.

It was pouring rain and the wind was howling, setting the perfect scene for a horror-movie-like experience.

Before heading out to the corn maze, the kind people behind these frightening events pamper you.

Mini donuts, Pumpkin SpiceCream, and other yummy treats await you. Oh, and blood packs filled with wine. You also need to sign a waiver, which is always a good sign.

The friendly staff then directed the public to the first attraction, their famed corn maze.

At first, everything is well lit and somewhat welcoming.

You proceed through a portion of the corn maze to the first holding area, a makeshift lobby built into a cargo container.

As you enter the first door, standing in pitch black (aside from the glow of a TV screen), a bloodied character begins talking to you, explaining the rules of the corn maze.

Then you’re off to the races.

All the lights? Gone. Friendly crew telling you where to go? Nowhere to be seen. You’re on your own, unless you were smart and brought a friend with you.

As you make your way through the various buildings that punctuate the maze, circus freaks pop out, and one of them has a chainsaw.

A few of the buildings were literally pitch black, so you need to use all of your senses to progress.

As you walk through the various hallways, light and smoke effects completely disorient you, making it feel as if the building is being tilted.

Pitch Black was more of the same, but this time with the added consequence of being touched and grabbed (if you choose to agree to it). The blacked-out portions of the experience heighten your senses and force you to use all of them to keep going.

If spiders and other creepy crawly critters scare you, you may want to stay away from the Twisted Pagan Forest, a 10-acre, terror-filled experience.

The circus freaks, and other characters who were generously spread out throughout the experiences, were on point and definitely brought their A-game.

When all was set and done, the Bloodied Corn Maze, Pitch Black, and the Twisted Pagan Forest left us completely dazed — in the best way.

Maan Farms has put together one hell of an experience (the keyword being hell).