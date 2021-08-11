Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It may have been Greek Heritage Month in June, but the good news is, you can still experience and celebrate Greek culture every single day in Vancouver!

The city is filled with Greek history, art, businesses, and restaurants for you to check out, and the West Broadway BIA shared some great spots with Daily Hive for you to see.

Here are three ways you can experience Greek culture in the city!

Visit Greektown in Kits

The name is self explanatory!

According to the West Broadway BIA, back in the 1960’s and 70’s, Greek refugees moved to Kitsilano and congregated in the area, which led to Greektown being born. There, you will find Greek supermarkets, bakeries, restaurants, and organizations, as well as the St, George’s Orthodox Church and the Athens Social Club. You can read more of Greektown’s history here.

Description: The Parthenon Market has been selling imported products to give you a taste of Greece since ’67, and there you’ll find Mediterranean staples, such as olives, feta, pastas and more!

Where: 3089 West Broadway

When: Monday to Sunday 10 am – 7 pm

See Greek street art

The West Broadway BIA said the walking art gallery of street banners installed on Broadway will be up until the fall.

The banner topics are Philosophy, Mythical, Greek heroes, and there’s also Greek murals.

A taste of the Mediterranean

There are many Greek restaurants peppered throughout Vancouver serving delicious food, here are a few we found for you to try!

Description: Olympia Pizza was opened in Kits in ’67 by six brothers who moved to Vancouver from Greece, and has since opened up another location on Denman Street. On the menu, there’s pizza, cold and hot appetizers, pastas, soups, souvlaki dishes for meat lovers, and vegetarian options like the Veggie Moussaka, and much more.

Where: 3205 W Broadway

Description: Also open for brunch, Nammos says its chef brings the traditional Greek experience to the table with dishes served ‘family style,’ so everyone can enjoy together. As mentioned, the restaurant offers a brunch, and main, dessert, and drinks menu.

Where: 3980 Fraser Street

Description: This Greek seafood restaurant is located in the EXchange Tower atrium and offers a selection of wine bottles from Greece. To bring family and loved ones together, it also hosts ‘Islands of Greece Feast Sundays’ from 5pm to 10pm, online it says you can receive a 15% discount on family platters when ordering two or more.

Where: 825 W. Pender Street

Description: With two locations to choose from in Vancouver, in Yaletown and Gastown, The Greek has a mouth-watering menu for lunch, dinner, and drinks — and don’t forget about happy hour!

Where: 1043 Mainland Street + 221 Carrall Street

Description: If you’re in the mood for something to go, Serano Greek Pastry is a popular family-owned bakery in Kits that has been serving the community delicious treats for more than 20 years.

Where: 3185 W Broadway

Learn how to speak the language

Now that we’ve had a taste of (delicious) Greek food, why not learn how to order food by speaking the language?

Here are three places to check out!

Where: 1100 Melville Street

Contact: 604-685-9331

Where: 1066 W Hastings

Contact: 800-600-6603

The Hellenic Community of Vancouver also offered classes for children online, but it said to reach out in September to see if it will be offering lessons for adults around that time!