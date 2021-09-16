"Canada's scariest corn maze" is back with new attractions near Vancouver

One of the most popular and scariest fall attractions around Vancouver is back for another season of scares.

Based in Abbotsford, BC, Maan Farms , the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada,” are back at it again this year.

This year they’ve got three separate attractions to frighten guests: Pitch Black, the Bloodied Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

“Within blood-stained cornfield rows, fears and nightmares will take shape in ways never experienced,” said Operations Manager Amir Maan in a statement.

The circus has infiltrated the classic corn maze with clowns and other evil carnies awaiting your arrival. Guests will have to endure various frights for 20 minutes.

The all-new Twisted Pagan Forest attraction is a 25-minute walking experience in the depths of a 10-acre forest.

Maan farms say that the maze is crawling with spiders, mystical creatures, and a ghostly colony clawing up from the depths of hell.

Pitch Black is a first in Canada, according to Maan Farms. It’s a 15 to 20-minute experience, where guests have the option of being touched, grabbed, and “pulled further into the darkness,” or being spooked free of contact.

Some less scary updates include some fall snacks. Signature favourites like their double pumpkin spice cream, pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes, and apple cider slushies are back.

Guests will also be able to enjoy freshly-popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, Mama Maan’s samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

Admission tickets go on sale at 5 pm on Friday, September 17 and are tiered based on demand.