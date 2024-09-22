25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 23 to 30

The End by director Joshua Oppenheimer | Semiahmoo First Nation's Annual Walk for Truth & Reconciliation

How the heck is it already the last week of September? Time is just zooming by, so let’s make sure we fill it with some great events around Metro Vancouver!

From VIFF to Truth and Reconciliation Day events and more, here are 25 things to do around town from September 23 to 30.

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

The 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival features 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world at the festival’s 43rd edition. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “Why reconciliation now?”

Highlights include live performances, a complimentary lunch, several exhibitions, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.

Cost: Free

What: Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly brings her Purple Skies Tour to Vancouver with guest Maisy Kayshe’s racked up. The Sing star has earned platinum certifications and garnered hundreds of millions of streams while collaborating with artists like Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, and Illenium.

When: September 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

When: September 27 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Canucks begin the NHL pre-season at Rogers Arena with a game against the Seattle Kraken on September 24.

When: September 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. Audiences are invited to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online

What: It’s time to take your seats and silence your cellphones because the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is officially back for 2024. The festival’s programming has expanded this year, including 19 world premieres, eight North American premieres, and 23 Canadian premieres.

This year’s theme is “Crossroads,” celebrating South Asian cinema and culture as a hub and a place where many roads intersect. To help kick things off, iSAFF is welcoming special guest Archie Panjabi to a Filmmaker Welcome Retreat in Surrey.

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs for tickets, festival passes, and special events. Purchase online.

What: Cliff Cardinal’s As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement, a production from Toronto’s Crow’s Theatre, comes to The Cultch this month. The insightful and oft-comedic show takes a hard look at land acknowledgements as cultural and political practices.

As You Like It or The Land Acknowledgement has sold out shows across the country and also won the Governor General’s Literary Award for Drama.

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $29, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps FC are back in the Canadian Championship final for the third year in a row, and the team is throwing a massive party for fans helping to maximize the home-field advantage.

They’re taking on Toronto FC on Tuesday, September 25, at BC Place for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Tickets for the Cup final start at just $25, and fans will want to arrive early for the pivotal game as there is fun to be had before the match kicks off at 7 pm.

When: September 25, 2024

Time: Kick-off at 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Dig out your finest haute couture from your closet because The Polygon Gallery is transforming into a majestic and dramatic fashion house this month.

The waterfront art gallery in North Vancouver’s Shipyards is celebrating the closure of its current exhibition, ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS, with a one-night-only immersive event: P.L.U.R.O.M.A. (Peace Love Unity Respect Oxygen Music and Autonomy).

When: September 26, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: General admission $30, VIP Gold and Platinum passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Trout Lake Community Centre is hosting a free public screening of We Were Children in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The long-lasting impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is shown through the eyes of two children forced to face immense hardships.

Organizers warn that the film contains disturbing content and is recommended for viewers ages 16 and older. Parental discretion and/or watching We Were Children with a group is strongly advised.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to noon, 3 to 4:30 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. There are two hour-long seatings every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and there is also 10% off all wines featured that day. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the Grammy and Tony Award-winning story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Discover the story behind the iconic band while enjoying smash hits like “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

When: Now until October 20, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39; purchase online

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Parallel 49 Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest in its massive biergarten every day until October 6. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, German-style beers, and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: September 20 until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 am

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to reflect on Indigenous histories and cultures on the North Shore and across Canada with Capilano University students. Orange Shirt Day: Sharing Community Voices will be on display in the museum, and visitors can also share their thoughts on paper orange shirts.

Admission to MONOVA will also be free on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

When: Now until September 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: MONOVA — 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, free for Indigenous people (self-identifying)

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 What: Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) until November 24, 2024

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

What: The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with The Kept: Slaughterhouse. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as something is lurking just out of sight.

The 18th annual Halloween adventure runs on select dates from September 27 to November 3, with three eerie experiences to check out. You’ll also want to bring an appetite to enjoy Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites during your visit.

When: Select nights from September 27 until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: Very Very Improv invites you to explore the wonder and delight of improvisational theatre. The troupe features veteran performers from around the Lower Mainland and performs monthly mainstage shows at The Bez Arts Hub in Langley and the Cowork Chilliwack Studio.

When: Various dates, next show on September 28, 2024 in Langley

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Bez Arts Hub in Langley and CoWork Chilliwack Studio

Tickets: $23.50-$29.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29 plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in New Westminster. The event will explore the theme of “healing through understanding” while offering speakers, food, dance, crafts, and more to guests.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 3:30 pm

Where: South Field near Queen’s Park Stadium, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Hosts Ravenous Randy and Ismael Ndiaye put together a curated lineup of comedians every month at Comedy Vinyl. Check out the comics that have been featured at Just For Laughs, Sirius XM, and more, plus hear them break out a special karaoke song just for the audience.

When: The last Friday of every month

Time: 9 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $15, purchase online

What: The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of the popular movie-going experience after 19 years.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season. According to a social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

When: Open until September 30, 2024

Time: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this month with a home game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27.

When: September 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online