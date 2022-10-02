25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 3 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and this week we’re thankful for all the great events to check out around Vancouver!

From Brewhalla to HowlOver Canada, Chilliwack Corn Maze, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from October 3 to 10. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL pre-season in October with home games including exhibition matches against the Edmonton Oilers (in Abbotsford) and Arizona Coyotes this week

When: October 5 and 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford (October 5), Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

Visitors must complete 12 T-Rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to finish.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony, and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.

The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.

When: October 6, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver International Film Festival presents the opening keynote of the 2022 Amp Music in Film Summit with two-time Emmy-nominated composer Michael Abels.

Abels has provided acclaimed scores for the Jordan Peele films Get Out, Nope, and Us, for which he won a World Soundtrack Award, the Jerry Goldsmith Award, a Critics Choice nomination, and multiple critics awards. The event will also feature the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, violinist John “Adidam” Littlejohn, and soprano Tiffany Townsend.

When: October 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $58, purchase online

What: posAbilities’ 18th Annual INCLUSION Art Show & Sale showcases the work of 200 artists with diverse abilities, disabled people, and those identifying as having a disability. Shop for original pieces including paintings, pottery, jewellery, and more during this Community Inclusion month event.

Heritage Hall is a fully accessible venue and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also meet the artists, enjoy art demonstrations and live music, and enter for the chance to win door prizes. There will also be refreshments.

The 2022 INCLUSION Art Show & Sale also features an online show running from October 6 to 13.

When: October 6, 2022 (in-person show), October 6 to 13, 2022 (online show)

Time: 10:30 am to 7:30 pm (October 6)

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The 27th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns to the Riverside community on Thanksgiving weekend. Organizers say that there will be 100 marketplace vendors to discover at Cranberry Festival 2022, with wares including cranberry wine, artisan crafts, handmade items, and more available for purchase.

There will also be 16 food vendors on-site ready to make your mouth water on Glover Road. And you’ll want to spend a full day at the fest as there will be a full lineup of live entertainment to check out.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: Pancake Breakfast at 9:30 am, festival from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fort Langley Village

Admission: Free of charge

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Rolling World Premiere of Redbone Coonhound by Amy Lee Lavoie & Omari Newton. The audience will meet Mike and Marissa, an interracial couple going for a walk in the West End when they meet a dog with an unfortunate breed name. The production promises to explore the intricacies of race, systemic power, and privilege in unique and illuminating ways.

When: Various dates from October 6 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 W 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $25, purchase online

What: Vancouver “destructive pop and production duo” BIG KILL presents a special 100th-anniversary viewing and musical experience of the iconic horror film, Nosferatu. Get ready to take in the hyper-pop frenzy at the gothic setting of St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church.

When: October 4, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: St Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18, purchase online

What: Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is bringing the Out of This World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8. It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Dhillon is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Hot Brown Honey, produced by Quiet Riot in partnership with Kim “Busty Beatz” Bowers and Lisa Fa’alafi, challenges boundaries and embraces resilience with The Remix. A group of top talent World First Nations women shatter stereotypes at York Theatre via song, dance, beatboxing, striptease, comedy, and spoken word.

When: Now until October 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $49, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from Caleb Heart, The Big Coast, Chersea, DJ Flipout, and more.

Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., and Strange Fellows Brewing. The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine.

Festival-goers can also expect fun activities like lawn games as well as giveaways.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: October 6 to 10, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online

What: The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities and fans are invited to join in the fun.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate session with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:15 pm (on-ice session), 2:30 to 3:30 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Trout Lake Rink – 3350 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back for the first time since 2019 at a brand new venue. Head down to the Croatian Cultural Centre to discover over 70 vendors. There will also be a food truck and concession, kids performers and face painting, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, cosplay is encouraged.

When: October 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $5 (online only), Purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50 ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Bass Coast Festival’s Friendsgiving is a one-night celebration of music, art, and community at the Commodore Ballroom. The genre and border-spanning lineup include Jersey Club Queen UNIIQU3, Bass Coast Co-Founder and Musical Director The Librarian, Calgary’s Smalltown DJs, Vancouver’s Max Ulis B2B Lorne B and one of “CBC Music’s 6 Indigenous Artists To Watch”, Handsome Tiger. Hosted by Vancouver multi-disciplinary artist Crystal Precious.

When: October 9, 2022

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

Vancouver International Film Festival 2022 What: The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more. The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme. All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect. When: Now until October 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online Explore Maplewood Farm What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your own fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round rain or shine. When: Daily through October. Closed on Mondays from November through February. Also closed on Christmas Day.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.30-$9, reservation required. Purchase online

What: Stan Douglas: 2011 ≠ 1848 is a series of works inspired by historical events of social and political turbulence by the Vancouver- and LA-based artist. The exhibition at The Polygon Gallery showcases five large-scale panoramic photos showing different protests and riots from 2011.

Guests can also explore an immersive installation titled ISDN, a two-channel video installation that depicts a fictionalized collaboration between rappers from London’s Grime and Cairo’s Mahraganat music scenes.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until November 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (Weekends, Public Holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free