25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: November 4 to 11

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this fall with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

This week’s Vancouver forecast calls for fun, no matter the weather!

And if you need suggestions for things to do, we’ve got you covered. From Circle Craft Holiday Market to Usher, here are 25 great things to do from November 4 to 11.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career.

When: November 7 and 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: October 9 to January 5, 2025

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Time to pick up your magnifying glass, detectives! An official Netflix murder mystery dinner is coming to Vancouver, and you’re invited to take a bite out of crime.

Secret City Adventures is collaborating with Netflix on the event, which will see guests watching a murder case unfold while deciphering clues. Of course, they will also enjoy a delicious dinner that is simply to die for.

When: October 4 to December 22, 2024

Time 7 pm

Where: Glowbal — 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including individual tickets, tables of 4, and VIP. More info online

What: Winterlust is once again taking over the stunning H Tasting Lounge’s patio. The event consists of five private translucent domes decorated with seasonal evergreen elements and Alpine-themed accents. Visitors will also enjoy views of the North Shore mountains and Coal Harbour.

Each dome can accommodate up to six guests and is fully equipped with heaters and fresh-air circulation to keep things nice and cozy. Additionally, each dome has an independent sound system so you can enjoy your own tunes while dining.

When: November 1, 2024, to March 16, 2025

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations

What: Get the espresso ready because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to the Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4. English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

When: Now until January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.

When: November 11, 2024

What: 10 am to noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Double-platinum-selling artist Alyssa Reid performs at Vancouver’s Hollywood Theatre on her latest tour. The “Alone Again” singer has been nominated for two MuchMusic Video Awards and a Juno Award so far during her career.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Improv Against Humanity’s 12th Anniversary party bash is coming to The Improv Centre on Granville Island, and yes, there will be cake.

The comedians will draw audience players to play in the live CAH tournament onstage to inspire the scenes and compete for a chance to win prizes. Someone will be crowned the Most Horrible Person in Vancouver, and it could be you.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26.50; purchase online

What: Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Early bird sale for 25% of tickets ends October 31. Purchase online

Yes Shef returns to Vancouver on November 6 to celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the food and beverage industry.

Taking place in the Star Sapphire Ballroom of the Fairmont Pacific Rim, you’ll enjoy over 20 tasting stations (16 culinary stations and multiple beverage offerings) at this cocktail-style reception.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim, Star Sapphire Ballroom — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $200

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Veterans Square, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

This year, the Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley, the Crescent Legion in South Surrey, and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also host ceremonies.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Veterans Square at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue

What: Canada’s oldest Asian film festival returns with 25 programs filled with insightful feature-length and short films, panel discussions, workshops, networking, and more. This year’s theme is “Empowering Voices, Shaping Tomorrow,” which reinforces VAFF’s commitment to empowering diverse voices.

Where: November 7 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

When: Various locations, including online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!

Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10. Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: November 7 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Metro Theatre presents Billy Bishop Goes To War, a one-man musical starring Damon Calderwood about the triumphs and horrors of World War One. Follow along as Bishop recounts his journey from his beginnings as a Royal Military College troublemaker to his ascension to a top flying ace in the war to end all wars.

When: November 8 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre — 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver

Tickets: $42-$50, preview $30, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play, Sexy Laundry on tour. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.

When: Now until November 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various cities throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 30 to November 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: The Last Resort is a new immersive experience that takes guests on a journey of change, choice, mortality and growth. Use the Tarot arcana to interact with your fates directly as you explore the transformed Waldorf and meet the unique characters within.

Check out the cabaret performance, take part in a game show, and visit the three themed bars with delicious cocktails made just for The Last Resort.

When: November 10, 17, and 24, 2024

Time: 2 and 8 pm

Where: The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s own Steph Tolev has appeared on Comedy Central’s Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers, was a finalist in Sirius XM’s Next Top Comic, and was nominated for a Juno Award for Best Comedy Album. The Canadian Comedy Award winner is bringing The Canadian Filth Queen Tour to Vancouver this month.

When: November 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on November 11 and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Sue Foley is an award-winning blues guitarist who has released 15 albums during her 30+ year career. The Juno Award winner brings her brand of Texas blues to the Rio Theatre on November 10.

When: November 10, 2024

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Craft beer lovers have cause for celebration because Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week is returning from November 1 to 15, 2024, to highlight all the incredible breweries on the North Shore.

You’ll be able to take part in a host of special events at different North Shore Breweries, a distillery, and a cidery that features music, food pop-ups, games, giveaways, and, most importantly, limited edition beers.

When: Now until November 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Participating breweries across the North Shore

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 33rd annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. Shadows Into Dawn is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: 2 and 5 pm

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Anubhav Singh Bassi is an immensely popular actor, YouTuber, and stand-up comedian, with over seven million subscribers on YouTube and Instagram and over 200 million views on his videos. He brings an all-Hindi comedy show to the Massey Theatre this month.

When: November 10, 2024

Time: 3 and 7:30 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: Starting at $40, purchase online

What: Paranormal investigators and seasoned guides lead guests on a haunted tour of New Westminster and the dark secrets that remain. Meet a roving collection of strange personalities and guests, hear spooky stories, and discover evidence of the unknown during this one-hour activity.

When: November 1 and 2 and November 8 to 11. Then every Friday and Saturday from November 15 to December 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Hyack Square – 800 Columbia Street, New Westminster (Meet in front of the “Wait for me Daddy” sculpture)

Cost: $27 plus fees. Purchase online

Plus here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Hear from a panel of exceptional artists as they lift the curtain on what life in the music industry looks like in 2024, from the challenges to the successes and unique paths that they’ve navigated.

Attendees will hear from the West Van Library’s Sound Artist in Residence, Sam Lynch, an award-winning Vancouver-based singer-songwriter. Lynch will be joined by Juno-nominated musician and theatre artist Amanda Sum, soul artist and community mentor Kentya Kurban, and producer, musician, and Hey Ocean! founding member David Vertesi.

When: November 14, 2024

Time: 6 to 7:30 pm

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library, Welsh Hall — 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Cost: Free