10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in November

Warm up your November with these 10 hilarious comedy events happening in Vancouver!

Check out The Golden Girls, Steph Tolev, Sterling Scott, and more throughout the month.

What: You’ve never seen Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia quite like this before.

The Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue is making its Canadian debut in BC this November. The side-splitting live stage show will perform at the Vancouver Playhouse from November 12 to 16. Miami’s sassiest seniors are back in all their glory in the 18+, adults-only performance.

When: November 12 to 16, 2024 (Vancouver), November 23, 2024 (Chilliwack)

Time: 7:30 pm (Vancouver), 2 pm (Chilliwack)

Where: Vancouver Playhouse; Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver, with acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

Jokers is now teaming up with Little Mountain Gallery for recurring pro-stand-up comedy events, with fresh lineups and returning favourites to enjoy on select Saturdays. Save on seats to the inaugural event using promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off.

When: Select Saturdays starting November 2, 2024

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; use promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off. Purchase online

What: Improv Against Humanity’s 12th Anniversary party bash is coming to The Improv Centre on Granville Island, and yes, there will be cake.

The comedians will draw audience players to play in the live CAH tournament onstage to inspire the scenes and compete for a chance to win prizes. Someone will be crowned the Most Horrible Person in Vancouver, and it could be you.

When: November 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $26.50; purchase online

What: Canada’s own Steph Tolev has appeared on Comedy Central’s Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers, was a finalist in Sirius XM’s Next Top Comic, and was nominated for a Juno Award for Best Comedy Album. The Canadian Comedy Award winner is bringing The Canadian Filth Queen Tour to Vancouver this month.

When: November 9, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Anubhav Singh Bassi is an immensely popular actor, YouTuber and stand-up comedian with over seven million subscribers on YouTube and Instagram and over 200 million views on his videos. He brings an all-Hindi comedy show to the Massey Theatre this month.

When: November 10, 2024

Time: 3 and 7:30 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: Starting at $40, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents a fully improvised romantic comedy for the festive season. Love Unexpected is described as a testament to the unpredictability of love, and when everything is made up on the spot, sparks are sure to fly.

When: Every Friday from November 15 to December 13, plus Saturday December 7 and 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Canadian comedy icon Shaun Majumder starred on This Hour Has 22 Minutes for 17 seasons, and has also appeared on 24, Detroit 1-8-7, and From. He comes to Vancouver for six shows in November at Yuk Yuk’s Surrey.

When: November 14 to 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Mexican stand-up star and YouTube sensation Chumel Torres has hosted a variety of high-profile events, including he hosted the MTV Millennial Awards and the Los Metro Awards. He’s coming to Vancouver for an all-Spanish comedy show at The Rio Theatre this month.

When: November 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Sterling Scott has won the San Francisco Comedy Competition, competed on Roast Battle Canada, and appeared on CBC Radio One’s The Debaters, and Just for Laughs. The Canada’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer recipient is performing at the Hollywood Theatre on November 17.

When: November 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Get ready to meet the Greatest Boy Band That Never Was. The Comedy Department presents the hilarious tale of the Middle Aged Boy Band as they hit the road on their much-anticipated reunion tour.

When: November 9 (Chilliwack) and November 23 (Langley)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Hub International Theatre Chilliwack Cultural Centre — 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack; Chief Sepass Theatre — 9096 Trattle Street, Langley

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online