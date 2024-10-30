Canada’s largest pickle festival is coming to Vancouver

Vancouver is packed with delicious food events all year round, but there’s a new one on the horizon that foodies should add to their calendars.

Henderson Brewing Co. is bringing its smash-hit Picklefest to the West Coast for the first time on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The all-ages gastronomic experience will feature all sorts of delicious beverages, fermented foods, and so many pickles to discover!

“We’re excited to bring this one-of-a-kind celebration of pickles to a new city and my hometown of Vancouver,” said Adin Wener, co-founder of the Toronto-based Henderson Brewing and Picklefest. “Pickles and Picklefest are truly about culture, community, and family.

“I can remember eating my uncle’s homemade pickles made using my great grandmother’s recipe, which is why I’m thrilled to have my first cousin Eli Wener of Wener MGMT on board to make this event happen.”

Vancouver’s Picklefest will be the third in the event’s history, following two sold-out Toronto festivals in 2023 and 2024.

Canada’s first and largest Picklefest will feature dozens of vendors serving unique pickled foods, fermented drinks, and international eats and treats. Guests can also sip on pickled cocktails, craft beers, kombucha, wine, and spirits from local producers.

You can even get in on the fun with the “Show Us Your Pickle” Competition for the chance to be crowned “the Big Dill.” Local pickle enthusiasts can bring their own homemade pickled goods to compete in several categories, including Best Sour, Best Kosher, and Most Creative.

More details about the inaugural Picklefest Vancouver will be released soon. So bring on the brine and stay tuned!