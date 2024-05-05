20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: May 6 to 12
From Mother’s Day celebrations to La Pizza Week, Pearl Jam, and more, here are 20 things to do from May 6 to 12.
Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.
And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!
Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition
What: Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.
Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.
When: May 11 and 12, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online
Pearl Jam: Dark Matter World Tour
What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam are bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena.
The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter.
When: May 6, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
DOXA Documentary Film Festival
What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.
When: May 2 to 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse
Cost: Various; purchase online
Eastside Flea
What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday until May 26, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver
Admission: $5
Vancouver Canadians’ Mother’s Day Series
What: The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.
As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family, including a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.
Sunday’s game will not only be a celebration of mothers, but partial proceeds from the games’ ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.
When: May 7 to 12, 2024
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online
The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up
What: A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe.
You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.
When: May 1 to June 9, 2024
Time: Regular mall hours
Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Rooted Here: Woven from the Land at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).
The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.
When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online
Art-Dinner Series
What: Enjoy a beautiful coursed menu by Executive Chef Johann Caner while guest artist Lucas Beaufort creates a 40-piece multi-canvas masterpiece right before your eyes. Plus, Premium Package Guests will receive an original art piece to take home with them!
When: May 8, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Dinner package $85; Premier package $195
Sea to Sky Gondola 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
What: Popular sky-high destination Sea to Sky Gondola is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a variety of activities and events. Bring the family to enjoy guided tours, food specials, and more.
Plus, be one of the first 500 guests on Saturday, and you’ll receive a tasty anniversary cupcake.
When: May 11 and 12, 2024. See the full schedule of events online
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish
Admission: Access the 10th-anniversary celebration activities with a season pass or day ticket.
One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver — A Dining Experience
What: Chef Dez Lo (Top Chef Canada X runner-up) and Chef TJ Conwi (Ono Vancouver) are teaming up with designers and design educators Ranee Lee and Amanda Huyn for a special one-night dining experience.
One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver will help guests explore the perceptions and affordances of foods for older adults. The event, which has two seatings, will include a three-course meal, three-drink cocktails, and an insightful conversation. All attendees will also take home their own One Lovely Hour plate, which was produced by Portuguese artisans.
When: May 7, 2024
Time: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 pm
Where: False Creek Yacht Club – 1661 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
The Show at Emily Carr University of Art + Design
What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 300 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in person at the East Vancouver campus and online.
When: May 9 (opening night), May 10 to 23, 2024. Closed on May 20 for Victoria Day
Time: 6 to 11 (opening night), 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.
When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sexy Laundry
What: The Arts Club presents Vancouver playwright Michele Riml’s international hit play, Sexy Laundry. Get to know Alice and Henry as they come to terms with their lacklustre sex life, and follow along as they embark on a naughty hotel retreat to try and rekindle the spark in their 25-year marriage.
When: April 11 to May 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Stage — 1585 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets from $29, purchase online
Jurassic Quest
What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.
The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.
When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
La Pizza Week
What: La Pizza Week is a national festival that highlights restaurants in several Canadian cities. Each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed for the festival, which will only be available during that time.
There are 11 fantastic spots in and around Vancouver to check out until May 7. From the American Cheezus at Cavu Kitchen Bar to the Perfect Storm at Wild Flour Pizza Co to the Prosciutto and Burrata at Casa Mia Cocina, the pizzas this time around are looking truly unmissable.
When: Now until May 7, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver
Burnaby Central Railway
What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.
British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.
When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass
Chor Leoni – Earth and Aether
What: Chor Leoni presents the premiere of two choral compositions that explore humanity’s story at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. Acclaimed composters Melissa Dunphy and Grammy-nominated Kile Smith were commissioned to write the pieces for the choir, who will be joined by frequent collaborators, harpist Vivian Chen and saxophonist Julia Nolan, for the moving singing experience.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Where: St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Mamma Mia! – Terminal City Roller Derby Fundraiser
What: Enjoy all of your favourite Abba songs in a screening of the smash hit film Mama Mia! while supporting Terminal City Roller Derby at the Rio Theatre. Partial proceeds from the all-ages event will go to support Terminal City’s tournament travel costs.
Terminal City Roller Derby is Vancouver’s first flat-track roller derby league. Its thrilling games are held throughout the year in Coquitlam and New Westminster. The 100% member-owned and operated organization relies on fundraising activities to train, play, and advocate.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: Doors 2:30 pm, film 3 pm
Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $12 to $18, purchase online
AEW Collision
What: One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.
AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11. This is the first time that the company will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Steel & Oak Beer Run
What: The second annual Steel & Oak Beer Run is racing into Queen’s Park in New Westminster on Saturday, May 11. As well as a family-friendly activity, the community event is a fundraiser for KidSport New West.
The party doesn’t stop there, as Steel & Oak will be hosting a lively beer garden from 11 am to 3 pm. The beer garden is open to finishers, supporters, and onlookers and will serve a variety of Steel & Oak beers and soft drinks. A food truck will also be on-site.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 11 am
Where: Queen Park, New Westminster
Registration: Online
The Lifespan of a Fact
What: The Vancouver premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact is presented by Kindred Theatre at Studio 16. Set in the world of non-fiction publishing, the comedic showdown between truth and fact stars Ben Immanuel, Loretta Walsh, and Tal Shulman.
The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Jennifer Clement, set designed by Interior Designer Peter Wilds, and is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal.
When: May 2 to 5, May 7 to 12, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Sundays)
Where: Studio 16 – 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 to $45, purchase online