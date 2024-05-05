20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: May 6 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Springtime fun continues around Metro Vancouver and we’re here to help you make the most of it! From Mother’s Day celebrations to La Pizza Week, Pearl Jam, and more, here are 20 things to do from May 6 to 12.

What: Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Pearl Jam: Dark Matter World Tour What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam are bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena. The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. When: May 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online DOXA Documentary Film Festival What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest. When: May 2 to 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse

Cost: Various; purchase online Eastside Flea What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth. When: Every Saturday and Sunday until May 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.

As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family, including a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.

Sunday’s game will not only be a celebration of mothers, but partial proceeds from the games’ ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: May 7 to 12, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online