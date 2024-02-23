FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsDH Community PartnershipSpring

Raise a glass at this Metro Vancouver beer run for charity this spring

Daniel Chai
Feb 23 2024, 6:37 pm
Steel & Oak/Submitted

Get ready to lace up your sneakers and raise a glass in support of a great cause this spring.

The second annual Steel & Oak Beer Run is racing into Queen’s Park in New Westminster on Saturday, May 11.

As well as a family-friendly activity, the community event is a fundraiser for KidSport New West. And organizers are excited for everyone to come and join the fun.

“Last year’s event was so successful and fulfilling for many reasons,” said Jordan Brett from Steel & Oak in a release. “Above all, it embodied the spirit of the city with the local community uniting to create special memories, celebrate one another, and support a valuable local charity.

“Steel & Oak is grateful to host an event in such a vibrant community and we can’t wait to share another joyous day with everyone.”

Steel & Oak Beer Run

Steel & Oak/Submitted

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Steel & Oak Beer Run. All ages and abilities are welcome to take in the scenic 5 km route around Queen’s Park while helping to top last year’s fundraising total of over $2,000 raised for KidSport New West.

The run starts at 11 am and takes participants through forested areas of the park with panoramic views of the mountains in the distance. A dedicated cheer section will help boost your energy when you make the ascent up a short steep hill.

Steel & Oak Beer Run

Steel & Oak/Submitted

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a bib, a timing chip, and an exclusive grab bag. There will also be refreshments and a snack waiting for you at the finish line.

The party doesn’t stop there as Steel & Oak will be hosting a lively beer garden from 11 am to 3 pm. The beer garden is open to finishers, supporters, and onlookers, and will serve a variety of Steel & Oak beers and soft drinks. A food truck will also be on-site.

Steel & Oak Beer Run

When: May 11, 2024
Time: 11 am
Where: Queen Park, New Westminster
Registration: Online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
