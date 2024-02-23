Raise a glass at this Metro Vancouver beer run for charity this spring
Get ready to lace up your sneakers and raise a glass in support of a great cause this spring.
The second annual Steel & Oak Beer Run is racing into Queen’s Park in New Westminster on Saturday, May 11.
As well as a family-friendly activity, the community event is a fundraiser for KidSport New West. And organizers are excited for everyone to come and join the fun.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Taste the world at Vancouver International Wine Fest starting this weekend
- Massive FREE puppy party takes over Vancouver's Yaletown this summer
- Kings of Leon will rock out in Vancouver on new world tour this summer
“Last year’s event was so successful and fulfilling for many reasons,” said Jordan Brett from Steel & Oak in a release. “Above all, it embodied the spirit of the city with the local community uniting to create special memories, celebrate one another, and support a valuable local charity.
“Steel & Oak is grateful to host an event in such a vibrant community and we can’t wait to share another joyous day with everyone.”
Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected for this year’s Steel & Oak Beer Run. All ages and abilities are welcome to take in the scenic 5 km route around Queen’s Park while helping to top last year’s fundraising total of over $2,000 raised for KidSport New West.
The run starts at 11 am and takes participants through forested areas of the park with panoramic views of the mountains in the distance. A dedicated cheer section will help boost your energy when you make the ascent up a short steep hill.
All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a bib, a timing chip, and an exclusive grab bag. There will also be refreshments and a snack waiting for you at the finish line.
The party doesn’t stop there as Steel & Oak will be hosting a lively beer garden from 11 am to 3 pm. The beer garden is open to finishers, supporters, and onlookers, and will serve a variety of Steel & Oak beers and soft drinks. A food truck will also be on-site.
Steel & Oak Beer Run
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 11 am
Where: Queen Park, New Westminster
Registration: Online
Community Partnership Content