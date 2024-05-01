FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

La Pizza Week Canada: All of Vancouver's participating restaurants

May 1 2024
Cavu Kitchen Bar

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, is finally returning to Vancouver starting today.

Returning for its fourth edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival that highlights restaurants in several Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

This year, from May 1 to 7, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

11 fantastic spots in and around Vancouver will be part of the program this year.

From the American Cheezus at Cavu Kitchen Bar to the Perfect Storm at Wild Flour Pizza Co to the Prosciutto and Burrata at Casa Mia Cocina, the pizzas this time around are looking truly unmissable.

Here is the complete list of Vancouver’s participating restaurants for 2024’s La Pizza Week:

  • Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante
  • Wild Cloud Pizza Co
  • Grizzly Flatbread
  • Pi Co. Pizza
  • Uncle Fatih’s Pizza
  • Firecrust Pizzeria
  • Papa’s Gourmet Pizza
  • Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria
  • Casa Mia Cucina
  • Cavu Kitchen Bar
  • Philosophy Pizza House

According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.

Check out the full list of participating spots on the La Pizza Week website.

La Pizza Week

When: May 1 to 7, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants around Vancouver

Instagram

