La Pizza Week Canada: All of Vancouver's participating restaurants

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, is finally returning to Vancouver starting today.

Returning for its fourth edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival that highlights restaurants in several Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

This year, from May 1 to 7, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

11 fantastic spots in and around Vancouver will be part of the program this year.

From the American Cheezus at Cavu Kitchen Bar to the Perfect Storm at Wild Flour Pizza Co to the Prosciutto and Burrata at Casa Mia Cocina, the pizzas this time around are looking truly unmissable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Flour Pizza Co (@wildflourpizzaco)

Here is the complete list of Vancouver’s participating restaurants for 2024’s La Pizza Week:

Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante

Wild Cloud Pizza Co

Grizzly Flatbread

Pi Co. Pizza

Uncle Fatih’s Pizza

Firecrust Pizzeria

Papa’s Gourmet Pizza

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria

Casa Mia Cucina

Cavu Kitchen Bar

Philosophy Pizza House

According to the event’s website, La Pizza Week makes for some of the busiest times for the thousands of participating restaurants across the country, making it a great excuse to support your local pizza joint.

Check out the full list of participating spots on the La Pizza Week website.

When: May 1 to 7, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants around Vancouver

Instagram