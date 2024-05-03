EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

Free outdoor movies returning to downtown Vancouver this summer

May 3 2024, 7:55 pm
Summer Movie Nights (Downtown Van/Instagram)

The warmer weather in Vancouver means that summer is fast approaching, and that has us excited because the free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square is officially set to return!

Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for Summer Movie Nights.

It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Downtown Van (@downtownvan)

“Grab your popcorn and round up your friends because Summer Movie Nights returns for another amazing summer,” said Downtown Van in a social media announcement. “This free, family-friendly event is set to transform the heart of #downtownvan into an open-air theatre.

The BIA added that this year’s lineup might just top last summer’s, but fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the full list of films.

Summer Movie Nights

Summer Movie Nights (Downtown Van/Website)

Each night will even have special activations for the public to enjoy, including live music, face painting, and drag performances.

Food trucks and treat vendors will be on-site during each screening. And some seating is available in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, but it’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating and blankets.

Summer Movie Nights

Summer Movie Nights (Downtown Van/Submitted)

We’ll have the full Summer Movie Nights lineup as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, what movies are you hoping to see in Downtown Vancouver? Let us know in the comments!

Summer Movie Nights on the Square

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm, movies start at dusk.
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

