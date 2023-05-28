20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 29 to June 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long, May, and hello, June!

Get ready for a new week full of fun events happening all over Metro Vancouver from May 29 to June 4. Playland grand opening, Hats Off Day, The Cure, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland is open for the new season. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 3 to August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

You might also like: Here's everything you can do at the PNE Fair in Vancouver this summer

Enjoy beer by the pier to support children and youth mental health in June

A candlelight "Legend of Zelda" tribute concert is coming to Vancouver

What: Swedish superstar Tove Lo (“Habits (Stay High),” “Glad He’s Gone”) brings the Dirt Femme Tour to Commodore Ballroom this month. The Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated artist has collaborated with a variety of artists throughout her career. She has collaborated with many artists, including Dua Lipa, Nick Jonas, and Coldplay.

When: May 29, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds from May 30 to June 4. Themed games include RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Crisis Centre of BC, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans ages 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, the Saturday Nat-in-Eh, and Family Fun Sunday with a Beach Towel Giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12 years old.

When: May 30 to June 4, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: It’s time to dance, magic dance with David Bowie when Nuba and Hollywood Theatre team up for its latest edition of Dinner and a Movie. Choose either the Vegetarian Mezze Sampler or Grilled Mezze Sampler filled with mouthwatering eats from Nuba. Then sit back and watch the 1986 cult classic film on Hollywood Theatre’s big screen.

When: May 30, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm, feature film at 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices for dinner and movie, purchase online

What: In anticipation of one of Surrey’s newest communities, Woodward Townhomes, a giant block party is being held to celebrate its launch and welcome new guests.

On Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 pm, head down to the Woodward Home Store on 142 Street to enjoy some tasty treats, food trucks, and family fun to celebrate the launch of these new townhomes.

When: June 3, 2023

Where: Woodward Home Store — 5869 142nd Street, Surrey, BC

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: Free

What: The 13th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) features 57 films in six programs, including 13 entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

The first in-person and in-theatre festival since January 2020 is themed “Rising Stars, Revolutionary Stories,” and VSFF will also be hosting a number of filmmaker-exclusive events at the ANNEX.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023 (in-person), June 2 to 11 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver, online via Eventive

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver for its fourth annual event.

Taking place at the historic Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together more than 30 local and international cideries for fans to enjoy.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online

What: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Cure are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Vancouver on Friday, June 2.

The Gothic Rock forefathers have released 13 studio albums and sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Instantly memorable songs by The Cure include “Friday I’m In Love,” “In Between Days,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

When: June 2, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $25, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC takes on Victoria’s Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League soccer action at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

When: June 1, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200th Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The sixth Black Music Month Vancouver, presented by Fade to Black Entertainment Society, is happening from June 2 to 4 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn.

The event celebrates and honours African Americans and African Canadians who have made helped take music to new heights, including Michie Mee, Missy D, Kia Kadiri, Ndidi Cascade, and more. Guests can also explore the Pop-Up Market of BIPOC artisans organized by Art Soul Methods.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 4 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 11 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

When: June 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Friday: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek this weekend. There will be three major races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as an interactive art experience, a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.

When: June 3 and 4, June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: The long-running free festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Running on various dates through to the end of June, each block party promises to round up more than 25 different food trucks, as well as a beer garden, local market vendors, and live entertainment.

The events are all free and dog-friendly, too, so you’re welcome to bring your furry companion to join in on all the summery (and springy) food fun.

When: June 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Grounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists.

When: June 1, July 6, and September 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online.

Cost: Free

What: H Tasting Lounge’s Drag Superstar Afternoon Tea features a scrumptious feast and a performance by Canadian drag sensation Kendall Gender.

The Canada’s Drag Race finalist will be joined by fellow stars Tiffany Ann Co, Jaylene Tyme, and Rose Butch onstage while a sweet and savoury spread delights you on your plate. Each guest will receive a surprise sparkling cocktail and a menu of premium champagnes is also available.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person + tax and gratuity. Book online

What: Access Festival is an annual event that is run by and for disabled people. Everyone is invited to check out the art show, poetry night, community film screening, and variety of workshops during the festival. There will also be a parade to mark BC Access Day on June 3 starting at Emery Barnes Park.

When: May 27 to June 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Halal Ribfest, which kicks off in Metro Vancouver, will feature over 25 food vendors, including Nuba, Mr. Pretzels, Mr. Ali Baba, Roasted Revolution, and more.

The Vancouver event’s featured “ribbers” include Route 55, Gator BBQ, Bubba Lou’s BBQ, and Smoke Them Bones. Other attractions for this event include buskers, shopping markets, fire shows, live entertainment, and bouncy castles.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023; Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm; and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: From $9.84 per person

What: Doors Open Richmond 2023 is a weekend-long, city-wide public celebration of heritage, culture, and the arts. There will be 39 participating destinations opening their doors and offering culturally rich and inclusive experiences for free. These include museums, cultural organizations, artist studios, faith-based institutions, and more.

When: June 3 and 4, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Richmond

Admission: Free, some events may require pre-registration