Halal Ribfest: Massive halal food festival hitting Surrey this summer
Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that The Halal Ribfest would be happening across North America this summer, with a stop planned for Vancouver.
More details about the massive event have finally been revealed, and Vancouver’s edition is set to take place from June 2 to 4 at Holland Park in Surrey.
Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states.
The tour, which kicks off in Vancouver, will feature over 25 food vendors, including Nuba, Mr. Pretzels, Mr. Ali Baba, Roasted Revolution, and more.
The Vancouver event’s featured “ribbers” include Route 55, Gator BBQ, Bubba Lou’s BBQ, and Smoke Them Bones.
Other attractions for this event include buskers, shopping markets, fire shows, live entertainment, bouncy castles, and more.
Pre-sale tickets are now available for Vancouver’s Halal Ribfest online.
Halal Ribfest – Vancouver
When: June 2 to 4, 2023; Friday from 4 pm to 10 pm; Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm; and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm
Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Tickets: From $9.84 per person