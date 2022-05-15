20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 16 to 22

Another beautiful spring week full of fun events in Vancouver!

If you’re looking for something interesting to do this week, check out our list of 20 fantastic things to do from May 16 to 22. Vancouver Comic Arts Festival, Asian Takeover Comedy Night, and more.

What: Comedy legend John Cleese (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda, Shrek) brings his all-new An Evening of Exceptional Silliness to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on May 17. Cleese will share stories from his life and career while musing on the world.

When: May 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $85, purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre’s Foo Hung Curios gift shop is hosting a Pop-In Series showcasing a variety of Vancouver’s Asian Canadian small businesses, makers, and artists. Stop by to check out the items by Holy Duck Chili, Paige Jung, BORAMe Candles, Ca Phe Vietnamese Coffee House, Kyth Kyn, and more.

Vancouver-based artist and illustrator Janice Wu will also be the first artist-in-residence at Foo Hung Curios. Her framed artwork will be on display and available for purchase during the Pop-In Month series.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until May 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Foo Hung Curios gift shop – 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Dance Centre’s 12 Minutes Max is a residency project that helps foster experimentation and the development of new dance works, and provides the artists with critical feedback and community dialogue. Enjoy new works in progress presented by Justin Calvadores, Marco Esccer, Eliza Regenyi, Sarah U, and Sarah Wong.

When: May 16, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre — 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, purchase online

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2022. This year, the highly-anticipated event will take place from May 16 to 22, 2022, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at the events over the festival’s week-long run.

When: May 16 to 22, 2022

Time: Various event times

Where: Various venues around Vancouver

Cost: Various, buy online

What: This year’s MOSAIC’s Annual Job Fair is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Register for Vancouver’s most anticipated hiring event of the year and engage with over 50 employers from various industries looking to fill over 800 positions.

If you are looking for a new career or trying to find your dream employer, register for the May 17 event and get the chance to connect with the HR teams through on-the-spot interviews and chats.

When: May 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Online virtual event on Brazen

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. The exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Comedy Here Often? and Funny 1040 partner to present a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Hollywood Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival), and features Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest), Andrea Jin (JUNO nominee) and Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia).

When: May 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $28.88 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on FC Dallas in MLS action at BC Place on May 18.

When: May 18, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual week-long celebration of comics and their creators, culminating in an exhibition and vendor fair with over 100 writers, artists and makers at the Roundhouse Community Centre on May 21 and 22.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming throughout the city starting on May 16. Comic fans and burgeoning artists are encouraged to take part in art shows, signings, artist talks, and more.

When: May 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Co.ERASGA presents Passages of Rhythms at PAL Studio Theatre. The cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural collaboration by acclaimed dancer and choreographer Alvin Erasga Tolentino features three duets that celebrate Asian Heritage Month.

When: May 19 and 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PAL Studio Theatre – 300-501 Cardero Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians as they take on the Tri-City Americans from May 17 to 22, with highlights including Throwback Thursday as well as A&W Family Fun Sunday with an autograph book giveaway.

When: May 17 to 22, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs. It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more. Then check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-ft Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

When: May 20 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Tradex, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: start at $34.50, purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Available online

What: Stars on Ice is bringing some of the best figure skaters to Rogers Arena for an exciting showcase. Top stars slated to perform include Kurt Browning (four-time world champion), Elvis Stojko (two-time Olympic silver medallist, three-time world champion), and Kaetlyn Osmond (three-time Olympic medallist, 2018 world champion).

When: May 19, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.10, plus fees. Purchase online

What: The Ambleside Farmers’ Market takes place in Ambleside Park, at the foot of 13th Street, every Sunday until October. This market offers West Vancouver a gathering spot for picking up fresh local food and goods from crafters and food artisans. The market is still accepting applications for vendors and hasn’t announced exact opening dates yet, so check back soon for more details!

When: Every Sunday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1000 Argyle Avenue (the end of 13th Street), West Vancouver

What: Twisted Tassels presents a lineup of local and internationally acclaimed burlesque and drag performers at East Vancouver’s York Theatre. Features headliner Mx Pucks A’Plenty, voted one of the most influential burlesque industry figures of 2021, Androsia Wilde, Rainbow Glitz, All The Way Mae, and more. Show Your Teeth will also be hosting a raffle with all funds raised being donated to the Vancouver Black Therapy and Advocacy Foundation.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $50, purchase online

What: Adults-only nights are back at Science World, and the first evening where you can enjoy drinks under the dome is happening this week. Explore the fascinating exhibits, enjoy the mind-blowing live science shows at Centre Stage throughout the evening, and more.

Science World After Dark will be offering guests beer, cider, and wine, and Triple-Os will be open to serve you all your favourites to keep your energy up.

When: May 19, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early Bird price of $29 plus GST will be available until May 9. Afterwards, tickets will be $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Rick Mercer hosts Comedy Night In Canada with acclaimed stand-ups Dave Merheje, Eman El-Husseini, and Ivan Decker along for the Canada-wide tour. The Just for Laughs tour stops in Vancouver on May 21.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The first-ever Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration offer local seafood lovers the chance to purchase the Catch of the Day straight from boats returning to Fisherman’s Wharf, learn from professional chefs on the culinary stage, and visit participating restaurants to indulge in fresh, local catches featured on menus throughout the month.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and restaurants across Richmond

Plus here’s an event happening soon that you need to get on your radar!

What: Planted Expo is Canada’s largest plant-based event, celebrating all things plant-based and sustainable. Bring the whole family and come discover all of the innovative products that will benefit you, our planet, and the animals we share it with.

There will be over 200 plant-based, vegan, and sustainable exhibitors to discover, explore, and sample. Plus you can meet and learn from leading voices, incredible speakers and presenters from the plant-based movement.

When: June 4 to 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for kids. Add your second day for just $5. Purchase online