This first-ever food event coming to Steveston is a seafood lover's dream

If you live in Vancouver (or anywhere on the West Coast, really) it’s likely that you’re a seafood fanatic.

So for those of you who love prawns, crabs, and all things fish, we have some exciting news: the first-ever Steveston Spot Prawn and Seafood Celebration has come to town.

From May 6 to June 5, 2022, it will be a seafood lover’s paradise in Steveston. Quite possibly the ultimate way to experience Richmond’s abundant food scene, this event will offer locals the chance to purchase the Catch of the Day straight from boats returning to Fisherman’s Wharf, learn from professional chefs on the culinary stage, and visit participating restaurants to indulge in fresh, local catches featured on menus throughout the month.

Basically, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to visit Richmond’s ridiculously beloved, food-packed waterfront town of Steveston — or lose yourself in a seafood feast — this is your chance to accomplish both at once.

On the southwest tip of Lulu Island, no character is lacking when it comes to Steveston Village. The historic port along the Fraser River is now a tourist hub for its various local businesses that line its waterfront and charming early 1900s style architecture that serves as the backdrop for many films and TV shows. It makes for the ultimate day-trip destination — or a worthwhile sight to see (and taste) when passing through Vancouver.

What better place could there be to taste the Pacific? Support local fishers and businesses by visiting a participating restaurant or purchasing spot prawns and seafood right off the boats at Fisherman’s Wharf during the spot prawn season.

You can learn more before your deliciously food-centric visit to Richmond at stevestonseafoodcelebration.com.

When: Friday, May 6 to Sunday, June 5, 2022

Where: Events all across Richmond