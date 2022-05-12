Meet over 100 comic creators at this free Vancouver festival next weekend

This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming throughout the city starting on May 16. Comic fans and burgeoning artists are encouraged to take part in art shows, signings, artist talks, and more.

There will be free workshops happening online and in person, including lessons on gag cartooning, collage comics, and fast drawing. And there will be a free comic created by VanCAF and Tundra Wizard that attendees can pick up at the Roundhouse.

“Our big featuring project debuting at the festival is a free 12-page newspaper comic called Salmon Run,” added McConnell. “It features 12 BC-based Indigenous cartoonists sharing stories around the theme of momentum. It’s been a lot of fun seeing this project come together and we are in awe of the great work of the artists.”

McConnell, who hosted the long-running Inkstuds podcast, shared that his favourite thing about VanCAF is seeing artists grow and develop while exhibiting through the festival.

“Each year they have new work and tremendous growth and change. The pool of talent in Vancouver is stupendous,” said McConnell. “I also enjoy being able to pay artists to create new work for the festival. Our posters, workshops, art shows, comics and more are amazing.

“I hope that VanCAF visitors discover new comics work that resonates and connects with them, and I hope the artists enjoy the time meeting new readers and of course, sell lots over the weekend. I know the past couple of years has been pretty hard for a lot of folks, so most importantly, I hope people enjoy each other’s company.”

When: May 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free