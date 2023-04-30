20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 1 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first week of May is officially here, and it’s packed with exciting happenings around town.

Plan your schedule with our roundup of 20 fun things to do around Metro Vancouver from May 1 to 7, including Lucha Libre wrestling, Tian Jin Festival, and more.



What: Local art lovers will get a chance to discover some of Canada’s and the world’s best artists close to home next month. Art Vancouver returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 4 to 7 with an eclectic contingent of exhibitors from around the globe.

Western Canada’s largest international art fair will host new artists and galleries while celebrating a diverse lineup of voices.

When: May 4 to 7, 2023

Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 9 pm (Friday), noon to 9 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Nancy Ho and Arash Narchi present an Asian Heritage Month edition of Comedy in the Forecast in Mount Pleasant. Head to Forecast Coffee and enjoy stand-up by Jon Endo, Robert Peng, Abdul Ali, Cory Lupovici, Ed Hill and more.

When: May 4, 2023

Time: 8 to 10 pm

Where: Forecast Coffee — 2980 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18 plus fees, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks take on the Calgary Wranglers in the Calder Cup Pacific Division semi-finals. Cheer on the team at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: May 3 and 5, 2023 (plus May 7, if needed)

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 17th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival features a curated 20-acre flower scape with more than seven million bulbs planted, including 30 tulip varieties, 16 types of daffodils and five types of hyacinths.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the seven swing sets, the 1950s Morris convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer and more at the festival.

When: Open until early to mid-May 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Sunrise tickets, from 6 to 7 am, will be available on weekends)

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 22nd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 60 films, including features, short films, and more. There will also be Q&As with the filmmakers to provide further insight into real-life subjects.

When: May 4 to 14, 2023 (in-person), May 15 to 24, 2023 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: In theatres at SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, and The Cinematheque, plus online screenings

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Monumental Scandals Tour peels back the curtain on the shady history behind Vancouver’s grandest heritage buildings. Highlights include a private viewing inside the Marine Building and a tale of greed, rum-running, and back-room real estate deals, a story about deadly jealousy, at the city’s former courthouse, and an introduction to scandalous vaudeville dancer Marie Lloyd and her deal with the White House.

When: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays starting on May 3, 2023

Time: 10 am

Where: Starts at the corner of Robson and Granville Streets, in front of Old Navy

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming on over to Rogers Arena with two shows in May. Twain’s Queen of Me Tour will feature special guest Lindsay Ell.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.

When: May 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.

When: May 6 and 7, 13 and 14, 20 and 21, and 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Lucha Libre #2, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadors from NEW’s roster of wrestlers. The lineup includes AEW’s Evil Uno, Space Monkey, Gentleman Jarvis, Sonico, Sofia Ramirez Castillo, and more. Lucha Libre #2 also features taco specials and a performance by Mariachi Los Dorados.

When: May 5, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.

When: May 2, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Gryphon Development and Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra (VMO) are partnering for the Life in Balance Concert Series in May, with a premiere event on Wednesday, May 3 at the VAG.

VMO will perform a selection of classical pieces as well as new music at the VAG, including “Life In Balance,” a song composed by VMO Maestro Ken Hsieh for Gryphon’s latest development project, Marco Polo. The free performance will explore the theme of East meets West collaboration and invites guests to take part in the artistic creation.

When: May 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve tickets online

What: Joey McIntyre of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block will be live in concert at the Hollywood Theatre on Tuesday, May 2.

The youngest member of the multi-platinum group is expected to perform a mix of his own hits as well as chart-toppers from NKOTB. And tickets are on sale now.

When: May 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists.

When: May 4, June 1, July 6 and September 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online.

Cost: Free

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Dermot Kennedy is set to embark on a massive North American tour in 2023 — and he’s kicking it all off in Vancouver. The Irish singer-songwriter will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, before making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and other cities throughout the US.

To date, he has amassed nearly four billion streams across platforms and become a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Award-winning filmmaker Nisha Platzer’s documentary feature debut back home is screening at the VIFF Centre as part of the Home Truths series. The acclaimed film explores Platzer’s journey to find a connection with her older brother who she lost to suicide when she was only 11 years old through meaningful and synchronistic encounters.

When: May 6, 2023

Time: 2:15 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 to $15, purchase online

What: TEDxWhistler returns this spring with an exciting in-person lineup that includes the country’s first female prime minister.

The Right Honourable Kim Campbell, the 19th prime minister of Canada, will be part of the independently run non-profit TED event happening on Sunday, May 27, at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).

She and other inspiring speakers will be presenting world-changing ideas on this year’s theme of Purpose.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre – 4584 Blackcomb Way, Whistler or virtual livestream

Cost: Starting at $125 for general admission and $50 for livestream. A VIP experience is also available. Purchase online

What: Margaret Atwood will be in conversation with Griffin Prize-winning author Ian Williams about her new collection of short fiction, Old Babes in the Wood. Books will be for sale at The Chan Centre, including copies pre-signed by the award-winning author.

Atwood has authored over 50 books of fiction, poetry, critical essays, and graphic novels. Her latest novel, The Testaments – the sequel to the award-winning novel and TV series The Handmaid’s Tale – is co-winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$35, purchase online

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, ornaments and more.



When: May 6 and 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The second annual Vancouver Hong Kong Fair, presented by HK House, is the biggest Hong Konger cultural celebration in Canada. Guests can visit the free event to learn about the region’s Hong Konger community while checking out the numerous vendors and activities.

When: May 7, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free. Express Guaranteed-Entry Tickets are on sale now