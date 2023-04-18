Enjoy over 50 free concerts at Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music lovers are gearing up for the return of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer and organizers are ensuring that the performances are accessible to everyone.

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival has unveiled its extensive Free Jazz Around Town for its 38th Anniversary event from June 23 to July 2.

It includes dozens of free shows on stages all over the city, including venues downtown and on Granville Island.

View this post on Instagram

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage.

Highlights from the Downtown Jazz series include Grammy and Juno-nominated Lido Pimienta, Afro-Cuban rockstar vocalist Cimafunk and his nine-piece band of Havana all-stars, and Australian instrumental electronic jazz trio Brekky Boy.

The Granville Island Jazz Series hosts a variety of free shows throughout the 10-day event, including the Festival’s opening night performance by The Fits + Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures at Ocean Artworks. There will also be free late-night jams as well as late-night DJ sets for fans to discover.

Also newly announced for Vancouver International Jazz Festival in 2023 is the Coastal Jazz Emcee Competition. Three winners will receive a cash prize, festival tickets, and swag, and be chosen to emcee free shows at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival this year.

Full festival schedule and tickets are available at coastaljazz.ca.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online