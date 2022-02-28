More than 35 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in March

March is finally here and the new month is packed with fun events happening around Vancouver!

To help you plan your activity schedule, here is our checklist of 39 events to check out this month. CelticFest, Billie Eilish, Vancouver Whitecaps, and more.

Things to do in March

What: The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from March 16 to 20 and includes a free all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.

Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 19 and 20 and features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

When: March 19 to 20, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is transporting guests to Iceland in its latest immersive flight ride. Passengers will soar over majestic landscapes in the state-of-the-art ride experience. There will also be a pre-show that showcases Iceland’s landscapes, history, and legends.

When: Now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

Sneaker Con Vancouver 2022 What: Sneaker Con serves as a stunning collection and collaboration for sneaker and streetwear fans to browse, talk and shop their favourite shoes and brands. Expect some of the latest silhouettes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy, and New Balance, as well as streetwear and collectibles from brands like Supreme and [email protected] Attendees also bring sneakers from their own personal collection to sell, show off, or trade with others — so it’s the perfect place to find something new. When: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online starting at $36.83 Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show What: The Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver for the final weekend of March. Known as Western Canada’s largest Gem show, expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada. You can wander the forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems. When: March 25 to March 27, 2022

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket $8, three-day ticket $12, purchase online

What: Raven Spirit Dance Society and Nyla Carpentier host online Adult Powwow and Family Powwow classes. Work up a sweat, build stamina and muscles while learning the different styles of pow-wow dance and the basic steps of traditional, jingle, and fancy.

Participants can register in advance or drop into the Zoom classes by donation to RSD.

When: Every Saturday until March 12 (Adult), Every Monday until March 13 (Family)

Time: 3 to 5 pm (Saturdays), 5 to 7 pm (Mondays)

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: By donation, register online

What: Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei has brought a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim.

The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation, and Vancouver Art Gallery, and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

When: Now until March 6

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: For the first time since 2019, Vancouverites can watch monster truck drivers go head-to-head at the PNE Pacific Coliseum. Eight world-class athletes will face off in Monster Jam, a test of speed and skill from March 18 to 20. Fans can ogle at the massive trucks up close, meet their crews and drivers, and witness fierce rivalries unravel firsthand.

Monster truck drivers make driving a 12,000-pound machine look easy. Despite their enormous size, the vehicles can do backflips, vertical two-wheel tricks, and reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

When: March 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Photographer, author and book designer Josie Iselin aims to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver is partnering with Mamas for Mamas, to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 6. Guests who visit the centre between 12 and 4 pm will receive complimentary flowers while supplies last as well as inspirational quotes. They are encouraged to share donations with the Richmond-based non-profit online or in person.

Mamas for Mamas supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles.

When: March 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

What: Metro Vancouver’s biggest tabletop gaming convention, Terminal City Tabletop Convention is virtual this year. The free event features board games, RPGs, a Twitch stream, proto-alley games, silent auction, and more during the two days.

When: March 26 and 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular-season home opener is happening on March 5 at BC Place. Cheer them on as they take on the New York City FC.

When: March 5, 2022

Time: 3 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena in March, with home games including the Montreal Canadians on March 9, Calgary Flames on March 19, and St. Louis Blues on March 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues in March at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Kamloops Blazers on March 4, Seattle Thunderbirds on March 25, Prince George Cougars on March 27, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season in March with games against the Colorado Eagles on March 11 and 13, Manitoba Moose on March 15 and 16, and Toronto Marlies on March 29 and 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with matchups against Toronto Rock on March 12 and San Diego on March 25.

When: March 12 and 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 7:30 pm (Friday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get as “curious and curiouser” as you’ll create own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: March 9 to mid-April, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Popular West End dining destination Robba Da Matti is hosting a culinary celebration of The Carnival of Venice (Carnevale di Venezia). Guests can enjoy a three-course menu along with an option for a wine pairing. Pretty masks and bright colours are highly encouraged.

When: March 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Robba da Matti – 1906 Haro St, Vancouver

Cost: $68 meal only, $118 for meal and wine pairing, purchase online

What: The 2nd annual fest is presented by Tourism Burnaby and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy menus at restaurants in Burnaby at set prices of $15, $30, and $60.

Running from March 1 to 31, patrons can head to over 26 participating eateries and enjoy exclusive menus, combos, and deals.

When: March 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Nemesis’ Word. is the popular coffee shop’s foray into casual fine dining. Its first collaboration dinner features Kym Nguyen, runner up of Top Chef Canada Season 9. Word.’s chefs Mielye and Lina will cook four courses, and Nguyen will cook four courses. Guests can expect a menu of fish and game forwarded courses along with vegetable and dairy courses for balance. There will also be music to round out the atmosphere.

When: March 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Nemesis – 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $105 per person, reserve online

Enjoy the arts

What: Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish is bringing her Happier Than Ever world tour to Vancouver. Known for her hit songs “Bad Guy” and “everything i wanted”, the Los Angeles singer will be performing at Rogers Arena on March 24.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Rocketman charts the life and music of the iconic Elton John. The VSO plays the score live to the film starring award-winning actor Taron Egerton. Enjoy “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “I’m Still Standing,” and many more in this unique show.

When: March 18 and 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Global Pandemic by Michelle Leone Huisman will be showcased at The Dal Schindell Gallery from March 2 to April 10. The exhibit features a collection of fine art photography centred around discarded cloth and medical masks collected by the artist.

Global Pandemic’s artworks are named after children’s nursery rhymes and games and combine the ubiquitous masks with backdrops of natural beauty.

When: March 2 to April 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: The Dal Schindell – 5800 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Portland-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Adam Aminé Daniel, largely known as Aminé, will perform live at the PNE Forum during his 2022 The Best Tour Ever Tour, with support from British rapper and record producer AJ Tracey and Florida rapper 454.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43 — Available via TicketLeader

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories, and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: Now until March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery features works by artist duo Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen) and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: Now until April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online

What: Artists with and without disabilities come together to explore the endless creative potential of difference during the All Bodies Dance Project. Differences are creative strengths for members of this inclusive dance company. Wheelchairs, crutches, and canes provide new movement possibilities as well as challenge everyday assumptions about the dancing body.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $13 to $15, purchase online

Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations, and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd, and more. When: Fridays to Sundays until May 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, advance registration required The Shoe Project Vancouver What: The Shoe Project returns to Vancouver on March 5 and 6 at Arts Club Theatre’s Granville Island Stage, with 12 women sharing their journeys of immigrating to Canada and adapting to their new country. Vancouver storytellers on the Granville Island Stage next month are from Russia, Bangladesh, Israel, Brazil, China, Syria, India, Eritrea, Kurdistan-Iran, and Kenya. Each has taken part in a 10-week workshop that included instruction in writing by author Caroline Adderson and voice coaching by Tara Cheyenne Friedberg and Alana Hawley Purvis. When: March 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.95, purchase online Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in. When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online Alegria by Cirque du Soleil What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performance will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to May 1, 2022. Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack. When: March 25 to May 1, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online Through the Nurses’ Lens Photo Exhibit What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery. Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout. When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies. Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays. When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online Vancouver Story Slam What: Vancouver Story Slam features 10 storytellers sharing original short stories in a competition for cash and prizes as well as a spot in the championship show. Performers at Hero’s Welcome on March 8 include Al Tee, Bill Burnyeat, Emily Kelsall, Karen Spears, Karly Pinch, Maia Brundage, Marylee Stephenson, Reive Doig, Shwicks, and Zed Payne. The event will also include special guest storyteller and host, two-time storytelling champion Bryant Ross.

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 at the door

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody