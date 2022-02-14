Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Bentall Centre!

One of the most popular and longest-running sneaker and streetwear events will make its return to Vancouver next month.

After a brief hiatus, Sneaker Con, dubbed “the greatest sneaker show on earth” has announced a stop in Vancouver on Saturday, March 5.

The event serves as a stunning collection and collaboration for sneaker and streetwear fans to browse, talk and shop their favourite shoes and brands.

Previous Sneaker Con events in Vancouver have showcased over 100 vendors selling sneakers and clothing, an on-site team to authenticate products, and special guests.

Expect some of the latest silhouettes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy, and New Balance, as well as streetwear and collectibles from brands like Supreme and [email protected]

Attendees also bring sneakers from their own personal collection to sell, show off, or trade with others — so it’s the perfect place to find something new.

Sneaker Con Vancouver will take place on Saturday, March 5 at the Vancouver Convention Centre from 12 to 7 pm. Tickets to the event are available online.

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online starting at $36.83