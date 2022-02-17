CelticFest Vancouver's free all-ages outdoor festival returns next month

Downtown Vancouver is going green to celebrate everything Celtic next month, and you’re invited to join the party.

The 17th annual CelticFest Vancouver is happening from March 16 to 20 and includes a free all-ages outdoor public festival in Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery during the weekend.

Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 19, and 20 and features live music performances, Irish and Scottish dancing, a pop-up marketplace, Irish Wolfhounds, a family zone, sports demonstrations, food trucks, a beer tent and more.

“We’re very pleased to be bringing back the live festival and have a great weekend in store for festival-goers of all ages,” said Harry Cussen, Chairman of the CelticFest Vancouver Board, in a release. “We’ve got performances from some incredible local Celtic acts in music and dance and are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate Celtic culture in BC. Spring is in the air, and we’re ready to re-establish our physical presence and return the festival to its former glory days in Vancouver.”

Some of the Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Blackthorn and Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, North Shore Celtic Ensemble, MomBop, the O’Brien School of Irish Dance, and Eire Born Irish Dance company.

Tourism Ireland and Air Canada will be hosting a giveaway during the weekend, and there will be a local scavenger hunt with a real gold prize at the end of the rainbow.

Other events scheduled during CelticFest Vancouver 2022 include a comedy night at Donnellan’s Irish Pub on March 16, a breakfast hosted by the Ireland Canada Chamber of Commerce Vancouver on March 17, and St. Patrick’s Day events at local pubs. More events and details will be posted on the festival’s website.

When: March 19 to 20, 2022

Time: 12 to 9 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Robson Plaza and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free