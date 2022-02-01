A stunning collection of couture styles will be on display for a limited time in Vancouver to commemorate Lunar New Year.

Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei is bringing a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim from February 1 to 13.

The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation and Vancouver Art Gallery, and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

“As a creator and artist, there is no greater honour or privilege than to share my creativity with a wider audience,” said Pei in a statement. “This is especially so when it coincides with the Chinese Lunar New Year. A time of great significance to China and Chinese communities around the world, it is an occasion of looking forward, celebration, renewal, and friendship.

“The pieces that I have specially selected to present, what I hope, is both an important reminder of the past, cultural traditions, and heritage, and a desire for a confident future.”

The exhibition includes 17 pieces from Pei’s “East Palace” Spring 2019 couture collection, which debuted at the Palais de Tokyo during Paris Haute Couture Week. Visitors can also see the “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at New York’s Met Gala in 2015, displayed in full for the first time in North America.

China’s “Queen of Couture” describes her Vancouver exhibition as a representation of ideas, skills, and traditions from thousands of years of Chinese culture, with themes of female influence, empowerment, and the power and beauty of women.

“I hope that this exhibition will bring a greater awareness and understanding of the virtues I am wanting to express,” said Pei, who was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2016. “This marks my first international event outside of China since 2019, and I am indebted to the many organizations and people who have worked so hard to make it happen.

“I am especially proud and delighted that it is taking place in Vancouver, which is both a beautiful city and a beacon of diversity, tolerance, and acceptance. Therefore, as we reach the start of another Lunar New Year, I hope that through the artistry of couture and the universal language of creativity, this exhibition will be successful in fostering cross-cultural appreciation, connections, and respect.”

The 18 fashion pieces will be displayed daily throughout the Fairmont Pacific Rim lobby from 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is complimentary for Pei’s exhibition and Oakridge Park’s additional Lunar New Year celebrations, which include special musical performances, a Dim Sum Pop-up by Fortune Terrace, Weekend High Tea, and a family portrait session.

“With the Chinese Lunar New Year, there is perhaps no one better to bring to the fore than Guo Pei,” said Dr. Frank Cintamani, Founding President, Asian Couture Federation. “Her exceptional couture is a potent example of the creative talent both in China and across Asia.

“With Vancouver and Metro Vancouver’s large ethnic Chinese community, the event will resonate with them at a crucial time on the Chinese festive calendar. I also believe that this exhibition will be of great interest to a much wider and broader population, who will appreciate and collectively celebrate the artistry and beauty of Guo Pei’s phenomenal work.”

Guo Pei exhibition at Fairmont Pacific Rim

When: February 1 to 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free