20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: March 20 to 26

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spring has sprung and we’re ready to have fun!

Fill your weekly schedule with these 20 great events happening around Vancouver from March 20 to 26. Shrek Rave, The Vegan Market, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Spring Break Up Country Music Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, is Fraser Valley’s newest country music festival. The highly anticipated event features an all-Canadian lineup led by Dean Brody and Meghan Patrick. There will also be market and food vendors, a mechanical bull, a 19+ VIP area, and more.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, event ends at 1 am

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus fees, VIP tickets also available. Purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break. During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: March 22 to 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: Browse locally made fashion, accessories and art from Canadian designers, with everything from clothing to hats, bags, and shoes available. First Pick Handmade will showcase local and BC-based makers and promises to be an exclusive and sustainable shopping experience

When: March 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street

Tickets: $3, purchase at the door or online

What: Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) Telethon is back, and fans have the chance to win a huge prize by supporting an important cause.

The Vancouver Canucks will host the annual fundraising event when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Arena on Tuesday, March 21, though donations are currently being accepted online.

Fans can donate to CKCF online and donations received before midnight will be entered to win a brand-new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid AWD. Donations can also be made by scanning the QR code during the broadcast.

When: March 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, learning how to churn butter, playing heritage games, and more.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: March 13 to March 24, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: The 34th annual Festival du Bois is a weekend celebration of francophone and French-Canadian culture and the largest in BC. Enjoy live entertainment, traditional food, the Metis Village Experience, and more at Maillardville’s Music & Culture Festival.

When: March 24 to 26, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11:30 to 8 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Mackin Park — 1046 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free on opening night, $10-$32 on Saturday and Sunday. Free for children 5 and under. Purchase online

What: H2 Kitchen + Bar hosts Vancouver Island Brewing and Backcountry Brewing in a mouth-watering Battle of the Breweries. Two beers will be taste tested alongside each course of a 5-course menu by Chef Homer Baisa. The Southern-inspired dishes include Smoked Cheddar + Bone Marrow Croquette, Smashed Cucumber Salad, Beer Battered Oyster Mushroom, Smoked Bone-In Pork Belly;, and Molten Chocolate Cake.

A brewery will be crowned champion at the end of the friendly faceoff, with all guests being treated to a saucy swag bag filled with gourmet goodies.

When: March 22, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: H2 Kitchen + Bar at the Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $68 per person, book online

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: March 4 and 5, 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Sea to Sky Gondola is welcoming guests this Spring Break with a special offer. Children 12 and under can ride for free from Monday to Thursday with the purchase of an adult or senior day ticket. It’s a great opportunity to explore the snow-covered wonderland 885 meters above sea level.

When: Monday to Thursday until March 30, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm (last ride down at 6 pm)

Where: Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 Highway 99, Squamish

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, the March Break Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for plus some unique surprises.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: 12 am to 11:59 am

Where: Live-streamed on social media

What: Victoria indie-rockers Current Swell have performed at iconic events such as the 2010 Winter Olympics and Ottawa Bluesfest and have released seven albums throughout their career. The quartet plays the Commodore Ballroom on March 25.

When: March 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus fees, purchase online

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 25th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: March 28 until April 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

When: March 26, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre — 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 to $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience shouts, “stop!” The lineup for March includes Gina Harms, Randee Neumeyer, Chris Griffin, Aaron Arya and Nathan Hare.

When: March 24, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Dolly Disco – 713 E Hasting Street (Alley Entry), Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: The Canadian premiere of Oz retells the whimsical story of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The audience is transported to 1899 Chicago as the author and poet struggles to put his ideas down on paper. His housekeeper Bridgey and a young girl named Dot help Baum improvise the story and soon the magical tale starts coming to life.

When: Now until March 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: The Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup, presented by Lulu Island Winery, is set to take place in Richmond from March 19 to March 26, and it promises an unforgettable week full of family-friendly fun and hockey camaraderie.

Known as “the Olympics of recreational hockey,” the event happens only once every four years and attracts participants from all over the world. This year, approximately 100 teams from 10 countries will travel to Richmond to compete.

The best part? All of the games are completely free for the public to attend!

When: March 19 to 26, 2023

Time: Varies by game

Where: All games take place at the Richmond Olympic Oval and Richmond Ice Centre. The feature game will take place at Minoru Arena

What: From tacos and tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, the March Break Night Market is sure to offer everything that you are looking for plus some unique surprises.

The indoor/outdoor event will also serve up cocktails, bonfires, and live music. With over 30 food brands and businesses to discover, The Vegan Market is a great way to kick off the new season.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

What: Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with unique animals and learn all about their crafty self-defences through hands-on displays and engaging talks.

Highlights include the spiky four-toed hedgehog, the armoured three-banded armadillo, and the colour-changing chameleons. You can even meet a two-toed sloth.

When: Open daily until September 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $37.95-$49.95. Child, Student, and Senior tickets, and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until March 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Step into a “botanical oasis” and dine amongst the flowers and the cherry blossoms with The Secret Garden. The domes here can accommodate up to six guests in total. The private structures feature heaters, fresh-air circulation, and independent sound systems so diners can choose their own tunes.

Guests can expect H Tasting Lounge’s signature selection of west coast-inspired dishes and shareable plates alongside some tableside displays such as a Flamed 50 oz Certified Angus Beef Tomahawk Steak. And as always, H Tasting Lounge will have an array of picture-perfect cocktails up for order as well.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online