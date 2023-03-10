EventsWinter

Have an ice day: Shipyards Skate Plaza wraps up season on spring break

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 10 2023, 7:09 pm
Have an ice day: Shipyards Skate Plaza wraps up season on spring break
City of North Vancouver/Facebook
Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor ice rink is wrapping up a busy winter this month, so you’re running out of time to lace up the skates.

The City of North Vancouver announced that the final day of the Shipyards Skate Plaza 2022/23 season is on Sunday, March 26.

Until the end of spring break, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

Figure skating and hockey are not permitted at the rink. Skaters are also encouraged to avoid crowds during peak hours, which are weekday evenings and weekends.

Shipyards Skate Plaza

City of North Vancouver/Facebook

The Skate Plaza will be closed twice daily for maintenance at 3 pm and 5 pm for 30 minutes.

Fun in Lower Lonsdale is just ramping up though, as North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Night Market has announced a return this spring.

Skate Plaza at The Shipyards

When: Now until March 26, 2023
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

