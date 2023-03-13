EventsPets & AnimalsCurated

Slumber Pawty: Surrey animal shelter hosts 24-hour fundraiser this month (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 13 2023, 9:33 pm
Slumber Pawty: Surrey animal shelter hosts 24-hour fundraiser this month (PHOTOS)
Surrey Animal Resource Centre/Facebook
An international event that helps raise funds and increase awareness of shelter-pet adoption is coming to Canada this month. And a Surrey animal shelter is the first in BC to take part.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre (SARC) is gearing up to host its first-ever Shelter Slumber Pawty on March 25, 2023.

Participants will eat, sleep and play in the shelter for 24 hours along with one of the four-legged shelter residents. Supporters can follow along on social media as the event will be live-streamed, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of shelter pets.

“We are excited to participate in this international event that is coming to Canada for the first time and that the Surrey Animal Resource Centre will be the first shelter in BC to join the fun,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke in a release.

“Our goal is to raise $10,000 to support the lost, injured, and homeless animals that come into our shelter. This goal is only possible with the support from our amazing community.”

Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Surrey Animal Resource Centre/Facebook

Proceeds from the online fundraiser will go to caring for injured, lost, and homeless animals in need at the municipal animal shelter. SARC also provides resources to the community and helps pets find good homes where they can lead happy and healthy lives.

Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Surrey Animal Resource Centre/Facebook

“The Shelter Slumber Pawty will provide a behind-the-scenes look into our shelter, where we support and care for an average of 1,200 animals every year,” added SARC Manager Shelley Joaquin in a statement. “It will provide an opportunity for Surrey residents to get to know some of the animals in the shelter and see what it’s like to live here.

“Through this unique event, we hope some of our furry friends find their forever home and raise funds to support the hundreds of animals we serve year-round.”

Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Surrey Animal Resource Centre/Facebook

More information on SARC and the Shelter Slumber Party can be found online.

