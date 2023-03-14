A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver and tickets are selling fast (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.

The Shrek Rave is coming to town Friday, May 26 at Harbour Event & Convention Centre, and tickets are going fast.

The Shrek Rave is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale, and they seriously go all out for it. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

Like Donkey once said, “Stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

When: March 26, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre — 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 to $50 plus fees, purchase online

With files from Allison Stephen