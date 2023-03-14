Events

A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver and tickets are selling fast (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 14 2023, 10:15 pm
A Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver and tickets are selling fast (PHOTOS)
Radyukov Dima/Shutterstock
It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is coming to Vancouver, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long. 

The Shrek Rave is coming to town Friday, May 26 at Harbour Event & Convention Centre, and tickets are going fast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHREKRAVE (@shrekrave)

The Shrek Rave is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale, and they seriously go all out for it. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad or the Three Blind Mice.

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

Like Donkey once said, “Stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!” It sounds like the perfect plan to us.

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

Shrek Rave

When: March 26, 2023
Time: 10 pm to 3 am
Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre — 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 to $50 plus fees, purchase online

With files from Allison Stephen

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
