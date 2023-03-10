Get ready, sports lovers — the world’s biggest international recreational hockey tournament is coming to Metro Vancouver this March.

The Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup, presented by Lulu Island Winery, is set to take place in Richmond from March 19 to March 26, and it promises an unforgettable week full of family-friendly fun and hockey camaraderie.

Known as “the Olympics of recreational hockey,” the event happens only once every four years and attracts participants from all over the world. This year, approximately 100 teams from 10 countries will travel to Richmond to compete.

The best part? All of the games are completely free for the public to attend!

CARHA Hockey is a national, not-for-profit sports organization dedicated to providing resources and benefits to the world of adult recreational hockey in Canada. The event provides players from around the globe an amazing opportunity to share their passion for the country’s national sport.

This year’s event will undoubtedly bring significant economic activity to the city of Richmond and the province of BC — in fact, it’s expected to generate an estimated $10 million.

From hundreds of exciting games to activations and giveaways, here are some of the events to check out at the Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup throughout the week.

The Athlete’s March

The Athlete’s March, which takes place on Sunday, March 19, invites locals to come out and welcome participants from all over the world to Richmond. The goal of this fun community event is to have the streets lined with hockey fans cheering on and showing support for the 1,800+ athletes as they march to the Richmond Olympic Oval wearing their unique country jerseys for the Opening Ceremonies.

This year, participants will have travelled from all over Canada, Australia, England, Finland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, so be sure to stop by and say “Hi!” and “Welcome!”. There will be free thundersticks for the first 1,000 fans, and entertainment to enhance the experience — a truly exhilarating way to kick off the week.

When: Sunday, March 19

Time: 5 pm

Where: Route begins at the Hilton Vancouver Airport Hotel and Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel and concludes at the Richmond Olympic Oval

A week of 200+ hockey games

Over 200 games will be played throughout the week, which can start from as early as 9.30 am some days, to as late as 7 pm on other days. All games take place at the Richmond Olympic Oval and Richmond Ice Centre, beginning on Monday, March 20. Be sure to check out the full game schedule for exact times.

Head down any (or every) day to witness the excitement, cheer on the players, and meet some fellow hockey lovers. Every game offers free admission, and you can catch both women’s and men’s teams face off.

When: Monday, March 20 to Saturday, March 25

Time: Varies by game

Where: The Richmond Olympic Oval and The Richmond Ice Centre

The Feature Game

The popular feature game, which takes place at Minoru Arena on Friday, March 24, is a select division championship game and the most popular event of the week. Staged like a professional hockey game, it includes an official puck drop, cheque presentation, national anthems, and even a player-of-the-game announcement. This game also offers free admission and — in case you can’t make it in person — it’s nationally televised.

When: Friday, March 24

Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Where: Minoru Arena

To find out more about the community events and game schedules during the Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup, click here.