Shaggy and Third Eye Blind to headline epic Vancouver Island music festival

Mar 16 2023, 4:21 pm
Laketown Shaketown (Colin Smith Takes Pics/Submitted)
One of Vancouver Island’s biggest music festivals has announced its 2023 lineup and there are some huge names coming to play.

Laketown Shakedown returns to the Cowichan Valley on Canada Day weekend from June 30 to July 2.

The three-day festival will be held across three stages at the 275-acre Laketown Ranch, including the country’s largest permanent outdoor stage.

Music fans will want to head to the island for the event, as iconic ’90s rockers Third Eye Blind and Grammy-winners Portugal. The Man, and Reggae superstar Shaggy will be headlining the epic weekend.

Organizers have curated the family-friendly event to cater to all music tastes. Other artists on the Laketown Shaketown Bill include:

  • Aqua
  • Everlast Presents: Whitey Ford’s House of Pain
  • Reignwolf
  • Bif Naked
  • K’naan
  • Classified
  • SonReal
  • Rêve
  • DJ Shub
  • Missy D
  • The Boom Booms
  • Vinyl Richie

In addition to the three days of live music, the event will include a festival village with food and other vendors, multiple full-service bars, a VIP area, flush toilets, and showers. Plus the festival site is just minutes away from beautiful Cowichan Lake.

Laketown Shakedown (Rob Porter/Live Nation)

Camping, weekend passes, and single-day tickets will go on sale online starting Friday, March 17, at 9 am.

Laketown Shakedown 2023

When: June 30 to July 2, 2023
Where: Laketown Ranch — 648 – 8811 Youbou Road, Lake Cowichan
Tickets: Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, March 17 at 9 am, available online

With files from Vincent Plana

