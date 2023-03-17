You could win a new car by supporting the Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon

Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) Telethon is back, and fans have the chance to win a huge prize by supporting an important cause.

The Vancouver Canucks will host the annual fundraising event when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Rogers Arena on Tuesday, March 21, though donations are currently being accepted online.

Fans can donate to CKCF online and donations received before midnight will be entered to win a brand-new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid AWD. Donations can also be made by scanning the QR code during the broadcast.

Those wanting a special souvenir can donate $100 or more to receive a one-of-a-kind 8 x 10 photo from Kevin Bieksa’s retirement. For donations of $150 or more, fans will score both the Bieksa photo as well as a commemorative 8 x 10 photo of 2023 Hockey Hall Of Fame inductees Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, and Roberto Luongo.

CKCF Telethon is presented by TD, who also serves as the presenting sponsor of signature Canucks events and initiatives like the Vancouver Canucks Alumni Association and several community and theme nights.

The Canucks for Kids Foundation has granted more than $86 million over the past 36 years to charities that support children’s health and wellness, those that foster and develop grassroots hockey, and others that facilitate and encourage education throughout the province.

Core beneficiaries include Canucks Autism Network (CAN), Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon raised $683,114 in 2022, the second-largest number ever recorded in the history of the fundraising event.

When: March 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

With files from Aaron Vickers