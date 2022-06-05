20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: June 6 to 12

Springtime is just speeding by. Make the most of the last bit of the season by planning some fun around Vancouver this week!

From NOSH Foodie Fest to BC Lions, Story Party Vancouver, and more, here are 20 great events to check out around town this week.

What: Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest is back for its fourth year and tastiest year ever. This two-day festival of flavour will showcase fabulous foodie delights and experiences. After trying all of the delicious food truck fares, shop the artisanal food market featuring local merchants.

You can even become a foodologist in the Flavour Lab where you can create and indulge in your own cloud beverage, edible balloon, and liquid nitrogen ice cream

When: June 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: West Parking Lot of Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: June 8 to September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: At Story Party, you will hear true dating stories from professional storytellers and some brave audience members. Guests are encouraged to share their own hilarious dating tales on confession slips during the show which has played to sold-out audiences in over 65 countries.



When: June 8 to 10, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:45 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, purchase online

What: Jack White, acclaimed musician, songwriter, label owner, and producer, is on his first tour in four years in support of his LPs, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. White earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N. Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65 plus fees, purchase online

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: BC Lions hold their season opener against the Edmonton Elk on June 11, with Grammy-nominated OneRepublic performing a 30-minute concert before the game.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s new interactive exhibit is called Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, and will allow guests to have interactive experiences involving 12 endangered species.

The exhibit will feature hands-on opportunities with interactive displays allowing guests to learn about wildlife rescues through small group presentations.

When: Now until September 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Last Entry Time at 3:15 pm.

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): Free. Purchase tickets online

What: The critically-acclaimed film and eight-time Tony Award-winning play comes to Vancouver with Renegade Theatre Company’s production of Once. Discover the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who, over the course of one fateful week, develop an unexpected friendship that grows into a powerful but complicated love story. Partial proceeds of Once will be donated to Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

When: Various days from June 9 to 25, 2022

Time: 8 pm, plus 2 pm on Saturdays

Where: The Shop Theatre – 8877 Selkirk, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Tori Amos is on tour to support her latest album, Ocean to Ocean. Amos has been one of the music industry’s most enduring and ingenious artists since her debut album, Little Earthquakes, released in 1992, She is a five-time MTV VMA nominee and also has eight Grammy Award nominations under her belt.

When: June 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre For Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $60.50 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: The first Car-Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is a day-long event that will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

There will be TransLink installations to explore, a beer garden, a family zone, food trucks, and games and activities for guests of all ages. There will also be live entertainment throughout the day and opportunities to check out the local businesses in the area.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

When: Various dates from June 9 to July 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face the Hamilton Honey Badgers on June 11.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Japan Market Summer Festival 2022 will be taking place at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors.

When: June 11 and 12, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $4, purchase online

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is kicking off this year’s festivities with a massive block party. 5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11, features a lineup of some of the biggest local and international South Asian music stars.

The all-ages, outdoor event features headlining performances by award-winning Indian-American singer Jasmine Sandlas, Indo-Canadian hip-hop star The PropheC, popular Surrey-based spoken-word artist Robyn Sandhu, and more.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: $40, purchase online. Free for kids 11 years old and under with proof of age and an accompanying adult.

What: Italian-Australian comedian Joe Avati brings his Have Some Respect World Tour to the Italian Cultural Centre during its Italian Heritage Month celebrations. Avati has performed across Australia, the UK, USA, and Canada, and has produced five live albums and five live DVDs.

When: June 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series will see the brewery located at 295 East 1st Avenue hosting a lineup of diverse local and international talent. On June 11, enjoy performances by headliner Magic Giant as well as The Boom Booms, Tanika Charles, Frankiie the Band & Sweet Soul Gospel Choir.

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $50 plus fees. Available online

What: Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare team up to present some of Vancouver’s best comedians at The Lido each month. The lineup on Tuesday, June 7 includes Marito Lopez, Adam Christie, Amy Walsh, and Randee Neumeyer.

When: June 7, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $12 online and $15 at the door

What: Arcades are back and better than ever!

The icon of entertainment in the ’80s and ’90s, with flashing lights, MIDI explosions and so many quarters, has evolved in many ways to keep gamers coming in.

A number of Metro Vancouver establishments are arcade bars, a place to enjoy drinks and meals along with your games. There are also classic arcades with dozens of retro cabinets with modern touches to ensure a fun experience.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various arcades across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Our Lady Peace’s The Wonderful Future Theatrical Experience tour will see the four-time JUNO Award-winning band playing hits from across its discography during the “intersection of music and technology.”

ARHT Media, a globally-recognized hologram tech company based in Toronto, is partnering with OLP for the tour. ARHT’s HoloPresence technology will allow the band’s lead singer, Raine Maida, to host a one-on-one, real-time holographic conversation with American inventor and futurist Ray Kurzw

When: June 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Centre in Vancouver – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, online

What: Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will bring a pop of bright colours and joy to downtown Vancouver. The extraordinary activation creates a “self-guided floral trail” that decorates the neighbourhood with signature floral mannequins and unique pop-up displays.

Highlights of Fleurs de Villes FEMMES in Vancouver include music legend Sarah MacLachlan, immigrant advocate Adrienne Clarkson, First Nations wellness influencer Shayla Stonechild, and trailblazing artist Emily Carr.

When: Now until June 12, 2022

Where: Various locations in downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free