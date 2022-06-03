Arcades are back and better than ever!

The icon of entertainment in the ’80s and ’90s, with flashing lights, MIDI explosions and so many quarters, has evolved in many ways to keep gamers coming in.

A number of Metro Vancouver establishments are arcade bars, a place to enjoy drinks and meals along with your games. There are also classic arcades with dozens of retro cabinets with modern touches to ensure a fun experience.

If you’re looking to get your game on, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best arcades in Metro Vancouver to release your inner child

Glitch is a retro game and arcade bar in Kits, and it’s an ’80s and ’90s-themed dream. It’s packed with games, tongue-in-cheek art, memorabilia and lots of comfy seating spots.

Patrons can enjoy free consoles like Nintendo 64 along with table games like Connect Four and Jenga. Skee-Ball, Arcade Hoops Basketball, arcades and pinball machines will all cost you a bit to play, but it’s definitely worth the coin.

Address: 2287 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-4400

Facebook | Instagram

Greta Bar in Gastown is a must-hit spot for games, food, and good times. This fresh and funky concept hails from Alberta, and its Vancouver outpost has set up shop in Gastown at the former location of The Bourbon.

Head down to play over 50 arcade games as well as their menu of drinks and street eats. Greta Bar also offers a variety of entertainment options like live DJs, ping pong, skee ball, and air hockey.

Address: 50 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Den in Vancouver’s West End is a cozy spot to play arcade cabinets like Golden Tee, pinball and skee ball, and more while you enjoy a drink with friends. There’s always great music playing on the jukebox and you’ll want to explore the space to see all of the stunning murals.

Address: 1348 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Facebook | Instagram

This popular spot inside the Kids Market on Granville Island is truly an arcade for all ages. Children earn tickets in the Circuit Circus Games Zone by mastering various games of timing and coordination, like Monster Drop, giant Fruit Ninja, and more. There are over 50 games to play and at the end, gamers can exchange their tickets for fun prizes.

Address: Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-6699

Instagram

CHQ in Metrotown is a popular gaming destination before a movie or after shopping for a new pair of jeans. Racing cabinets, dancing games, and games where you can win tickets to exchange for prizes. Whatever genre of arcade you’re looking for, there’s a good chance that CHQ has it.

Address: Metrotown Mall – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-439-1331

The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood is a sprawling 43,000-sq ft space filled with over 90 games to play. Try your hand at Street Fighter, Halo, and the VRX Car Simulator before digging into one of the tasty dishes from the dine-in restaurant. The Rec Room Burnaby even hosts trivia events and comedy nights.

Credits won from redemption games can be earned and tracked on RFID wristbands and later traded in for prizes at The Trophy Case.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-259-2521

Facebook | Instagram

e-Spot in Richmond is a great place to try out Japanese import cabinets like Initial D Infinity Stage and Love Live! School Idol Festival: After School Activity. There are also classic fighters like Tekken 7, redemption games like Space Invaders Frenzy, and more.

The arcade is also home to billiards, electronic darts, and Mah Jong rooms. They also serve hot snacks and bubble teas to keep your energy up between games.

Address: #160-951 Alderbridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-232-9963

Facebook | Instagram

Capital City is a free-play arcade where you pay an hourly entry fee to game to your heart’s content. Choose from the approximately 75 original classic games featuring all original, classic arcade hardware. Everything from Arkanoid to NFL Blitz to OutRun is represented, and you’ll definitely want to try and set the high scores on all of them.

Address:457 E. Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-8555

Facebook | Instagram

New Westminster’s Industry Arcade is a party rental arcade that’s available in 1 hour, 90 minute and 2-hour time slots. Challenge your friends to the 45 games ranging from Marvel vs Capcom, Robocop, Pac-Man Battle Royale and more. There’s also pinball, bubble hockey, and skee ball to test your skills.

Address: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster



Facebook | Instagram

Central City Fun Park in Surrey offers a number of attractions, including mini-golf, rollerblading, VR, and of course arcade cabinets. There are party tables and rooms that you can book, and you can even order pizza and hot dogs when the hunger strikes in between button presses.

Address: 30 Capilano Way, New Westminster



Facebook | Instagram

We are eagerly awaiting the reopening of Castle Fun Park slated to happen this summer. The beloved Abbotsford gaming destination has been shut down for months following devastating flooding last year.

When it does reopen, arcade aficionados will discover hundreds of arcade games along with kid-friendly rides, mini-golf and batting cages, and more.

Address: 36165 N Parallel Road, Abbotsford

Phone: 604-850-0411

Facebook | Instagram